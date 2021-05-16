Cayuga County Legislature to hold special meeting on Emerson Park

The county's planning and economic development and parks staff have been working with landscape architects on designs for a new playground and concert/events stage on the island. McNabb-Coleman said they are working to arrive at a preliminary cost estimate for the work by Wednesday's meeting.

The next phase of work on the island follows an earlier phase of upgrades that included 4,000 feet of new pedestrian pathways and a foot bridge, which were completed last fall.

That project was funded through a combination of in-kind services performed by county staff, county spending of $181,500 and 50-percent matching state grant of $482,188 awarded as part of the Central New York Economic Development Council program. The Legislature accepted that grant in 2018.

All of the projects are outlined in the county's Emerson Park Master Plan, which was adopted in 2015.

The new playground and performing arts space are connected with a long-range strategy in that master plan to bring more events and activities to the park. In addition to the entertainment and recreational value for residents, county officials view the strategy as an opportunity to generate revenue for the park.