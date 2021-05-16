Cayuga County Legislature to hold special meeting on Emerson Park

Cayuga County legislators and the public will get a preliminary look at the next phase of upgrades planned for Emerson Park's Deauville Island during a special meeting this week.
The county Legislature is scheduled to meet Wednesday night for a presentation and question-and-answer session about the island project, which would include a new "destination playground" and performing arts stage.
Legislature Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman said she expects to bring forward a resolution that would designate funds for the work. The specifics of that measure will be determined by party caucus sessions the legislators plan to hold next week.
McNabb-Coleman said she has suggested that the county devote $1 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds toward the project, money that she believes could help leverage additional grants from the state and private donors. She also believes projects like these are a good use of the one-time federal funding local governments are receiving as a result of the pandemic.
"I want the residents to have something tangible from this," she said.
The county's planning and economic development and parks staff have been working with landscape architects on designs for a new playground and concert/events stage on the island. McNabb-Coleman said they are working to arrive at a preliminary cost estimate for the work by Wednesday's meeting.
The next phase of work on the island follows an earlier phase of upgrades that included 4,000 feet of new pedestrian pathways and a foot bridge, which were completed last fall.
That project was funded through a combination of in-kind services performed by county staff, county spending of $181,500 and 50-percent matching state grant of $482,188 awarded as part of the Central New York Economic Development Council program. The Legislature accepted that grant in 2018.
All of the projects are outlined in the county's Emerson Park Master Plan, which was adopted in 2015.
The new playground and performing arts space are connected with a long-range strategy in that master plan to bring more events and activities to the park. In addition to the entertainment and recreational value for residents, county officials view the strategy as an opportunity to generate revenue for the park.
That goal came up at last week's Legislature Public Works Committee meeting, when legislators moved forward a plan to forego vehicle entrance fees at the park this summer.
"Programming events in the park ... would be not only good because we get more public usage of the park, but but then be able to generate some revenue from other various events that come in like ticketed events that would be on the island," said Doug Dello Stritto, the county's parks maintenance supervisor.
He said the concert stage, which county officials have at times referred to as an amphitheater, would be "one of their really big linchpins in increasing revenue."
