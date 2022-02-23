Cayuga County Legislature urges state to amend bail reform laws

The Cayuga County Legislature is imploring Gov. Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature to make some changes to its criminal justice reform laws.

At a meeting Tuesday night, the Legislature passed a resolution urging the state to amend its bail and discovery law reforms. The resolution received bipartisan support, as every legislator present voted in favor of the resolution; Christina Calarco was not present.

State lawmakers passed legislation in 2019 entailing sweeping criminal reform law changes, including ending cash bail for most nonviolent felony and misdemeanor offenses, quick trial reform and speeding up legal discovery deadlines in criminal cases. These alterations were implemented in January 2020.

Upstate law enforcement officials and entities such as the Auburn City Council criticized the new regulations before they went into effect. Cayuga County Legislator Robert Shea, a Republican, introduced the resolution with the proposed reform amendments at a meeting for the county Judicial and Public Safety Committee earlier this month. Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck recently praised the resolution and expressed concern on the effects of the laws in a Feb. 22 guest column to The Citizen.

The resolution said that under the bail reform laws, local criminal court judges were no longer able to have discretion in setting bail "for many specific enumerated crimes, which means those suspected of committing these crimes can no longer be held in jail after their arrest," regardless of factors such as the strength of the case against the defendant.

After "significant public outcry," the resolution continued, from authorities including prosecutors and law enforcement, the Legislature adjusted their initial bail reform work effective July 2020, adding particular enumerated crimes as "qualifying offenses” for which judges could set bail.

Despite these changes, bail reform still restricts local judges' discretion to consider every factor that could affect setting bail, the resolution said. The document also noted the amount of time in which discovery mandates require district attorneys and police to submit "voluminous trial-related materials" to defense attorneys, "causing an inordinate burden to be thrust upon law enforcement officials and prosecutors."

The criminal justice reform amendments in the resolution include restoring local judges' discretion to set bail in a way that considers all of the relevant elements in a given case, "not just the risk of flight by the accused." The document also proposes extending the time where discovery in a criminal case needs to be given to a defendant to 45 days from the date of arraignment "to relieve the unnecessary burden currently experienced by law enforcement and prosecutors."

The third change suggested in the resolution is to appropriate "additional funding to the local communities through aid to prosecution and other relevant means to reimburse local governments for the additional staff that has been necessary to meet the demands of the new discovery statutes."

Before the Legislature voted Tuesday, independent Legislator Tricia Kerr spoke about the resolution.

"This is an important issue for the state and for local government as well. (I'm) glad there's a call for financing for some of this stuff," she said.

Democrat Heidi Nightengale, the Legislature's minority leader, also praised the resolution.

"I found that bail reform was something that was very downstate-oriented and did not represent upstate law enforcement issues and I thought (the resolution) was well-written in terms of giving judges more discretion, also giving discovery time, more reasonable time," she said. "Because you're looking at an unfunded mandate."

Certified copies of the resolution will be sent to Hochul and representatives such as state Sens. Pam Helming, John Mannion and Peter Oberbacker.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

