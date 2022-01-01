Cayuga County Legislature votes against enforcing NY mask mandate

Minutes after a change in party control of the Cayuga County Legislature took effect Saturday, lawmakers voted to reverse the county's position on enforcing the state public health order related to indoor mask wearing.

That vote came after Legislature also selected new leadership by making newly elected Republican Legislator David Gould, the former county sheriff, the chairperson for 2022. He replaces Democrat Aileen McNabb-Coleman, who held the seat the previous two years.

The results of November's general election shifted control of the 15-member body from Democrats to Republicans. After newly elected and re-elected legislators were sworn in and leadership votes were taken, the GOP majority backed a motion to reverse McNabb-Coleman's decision, which was announced Dec. 14, that the county would enforce the state's temporary mask mandate.

Independent Legislator Andrew Dennison made the motion on the mask enforcement, and Republican Lydia Patti Ruffini seconded it before the vote was taken. A mask policy resolution was not listed on the publicly posted agenda for Saturday's meeting.

Joining Dennison and Ruffini in support of the motion were Conservative Legislator Hans Pecher and Republican Legislators Gould, James Basile, Chris Petrus, Robert Shea, Mark Strong and Michael Didio. Democratic Legislators Heidi Nightengale, Elane Daly, Christina Calarco, Brian Muldrow and McNabb-Coleman all voted against the motion. Independent Legislator Tricia Kerr also voted no.

The county's new position against enforcing mask wearing comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the state and nation. In Cayuga County, the health department reported on Friday that it has more than 500 residents with the newly confirmed cases of the viruses, a volume that is overwhelming the isolation and quarantine monitoring process.

The state's mask requirement for public indoor spaces was announced Dec. 13 by Gov. Kathy Hochul as a measure aimed at slowing the rapid spread of COVID-19 fueled by the new omicron variant. With record daily case numbers continuing into the new year, the governor announced Friday that she was extending the mask mandate's expiration from Jan. 15 to Feb. 1.

But the mandate's enforcement is largely left up to individual counties, and many have chosen not to enforce it. McNabb-Coleman announced on Dec. 14 that Cayuga County would enforce the order, but it would take an approach that included educating business owners without citing them for a first violation.

The immediate impact of Saturday's vote was not clear. Gould could not be reached for comment. In a Twitter post following the meeting, McNabb-Coleman said the motion was merely an opinion, not an official policy decision.

"The vote was NOT on a resolution, just an opinion," she wrote. "I understand a resolution may be brought to (Health and Human Services) committee or the full legislature meeting at the end of the month. We don’t vote on opinions, just policy. Somehow this was a roll call vote, I can’t explain why."

In addition to installing Gould, who represents the Legislature's District 5 covering the towns of Aurelius and Fleming, as chairperson, the Legislature made newly elected Republican Legislator Basile the vice chairman. Basile represents District 1, which includes Sterling and Victory.

Didio, a Republican legislator from Auburn in the middle of his third and final term, was named majority leader. Nightengale, a Democratic legislator in the middle of her first term, was chosen to be minority leader.

