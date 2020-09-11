Cayuga County looks to hire interim emergency services director

Legislator Hans Pecher, the judicial and public safety committee chairperson, said the state has advised the county to get an interim leader in place. The committee's vote to hire an interim director was not unanimous, as Legislator Tucker Whitman of Sterling questioned the necessity of filling the post on an interim basis and voted no.

"As great as an idea as it seems to just throw the first person in there we could find because the state said so, I think over the last year and a half, that department has proven that that may not be the wisest decision," he said. "I still think there's other avenues to explore we've proven that that department can go just about a year and be fine without anybody at the helm."

Legislature Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman responded, saying the county needs to fully staff the office given the current state of emergency in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I do think we should take Tucker's comments seriously and be able to develop a plan for long term, but I will say for today and more immediately, we need to fill that position as soon as we can," she said.

In addition to his work in Oswego County, Currier's extensive experience in emergency services includes working as a regional representative and training specialty with the state's homeland security division. McNabb-Coleman said that Currier was "highly recommended" by both state officials and officials in Oswego County.

