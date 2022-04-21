Cayuga County names its first operations officer

Cayuga County government will soon be running under its first operations officer, but the person in the newly created leadership role will be a familiar face to many at the county office building.

Legislature Chairperson David Gould announced this week that Shereen Androsko, longtime supervisor for the Cayuga County Department of Motor Vehicles, is expected to start in the new position on May 2.

The operations officer was first envisioned by the county Legislature when it formed the 2021 budget but was not officially created by the Legislature until its September meeting. The Legislature's Republican caucus blocked the position's creation earlier in 2021 but then enough legislators shifted to supporting it several months later for it to be filled. A search process had been underway since last fall.

Androsko will provide leadership for county department heads in coordination with Gould as legislators continue to evaluate long-term leadership structure options for county government.

The operations officer's starting annual salary range would be $69,642-$80,301, according to the resolution authorizing the position's creation. The county did not disclose Androsko's starting rate in its public announcement issued Thursday.

In anticipation of filling the position at some point in 2022, this year's county budget reduced the annual salary of the legislative chairperson from $60,000 to $45,000. The idea behind the change is that the chairperson would be transitioning to a less active day-to-day role.

Cayuga County had been run for more than a decade by an appointed administrator up until spring 2019, and the chairperson was paid $30,000 yearly under that structure. County legislators are considering abolishing the administrator position in favor of a creating a charter-form of government that would include an elected county executive.

Androsko has been with the county DMV since 2008. She previously held leadership posts at Bass Pro Shops in Aurelius and at Westminster Manor adult care home in Auburn.

At the DMV, she's managed a staff of 10 employees and worked with Cayuga County Clerk Sue Dwyer "on various high-level managerial and administrative tasks," the county said in its announcement.

Ms. Androsko was a 2010 graduate of Empire State College, with a dual major bachelor's degree in business administration and health and human services

"After reviewing a wide variety of applicants, Cayuga County felt Ms. Androsko’s qualifications presented great potential for a positive impact on county operations and the community," the county announcement said.

Gould informed county employees of the hire on Wednesday in a letter.

“I am very sure everyone on the first floor will miss her but she will not be far away," he said, referring to the clerk's office location within the county office building. "I want to congratulate Shereen and welcome her to her new job title.”

