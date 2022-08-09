Cayuga County Office Building renovation, expansion proposed

A long-debated question about the main facility for Cayuga County government — whether to renovate the aging Cayuga County Office Building or build a brand new facility — now has a professional engineering firm's assessment.

And that firm's answer is to keep most county operations at the 160 Genesee St. building, but it make it bigger.

Syracuse-based engineering firm of Barton & Loguidice, hired for $40,000 to do a comprehensive building feasibility over the past half year, presented its findings to the county Legislature last month.

The firm conducted detailed analysis of the six-story office building in downtown Auburn and also met with county department heads about their space needs. The result was a recommended plan to do a thorough renovation of the office building, but start that work after constructing a three-story L-shaped addition onto the building's southwestern corner.

This plan achieves a major county goal of bringing more county departments under one roof, but in a manner that would be much less costly than building a new facility. Barton & Loguidice estimated the total project would cost $35 million, compared with $70 million for a brand new facility.

"The bones of this building are very good," Zachary D. Comstock, a Barton & Loguidice project engineer, told lawmakers. "If you tried to build this building anywhere else, the cost would be astronomical."

By building an addition, Comstock said, the county would have ready space to move existing departments into while floor-by-floor renovations on the office building took place. And once the full renovation is done, the added space would allow more departments into the larger building, which currently has 83,000-square-feet of usable space. The addition of elevators and stair towers with the new construction would also lead to improved interior circulation of staff and visitors, and better security.

The engineering firm did explore sites and existing buildings for a brand new office building, but viable options were minimal, and the cost potential was high. That included an analysis of the Fingerlakes Mall, which has been floated in the past as a possible county government campus site.

"We like this scenario because you own the property," Comstock said of the expansion and renovation proposal. "Once you start getting into other properties and buying space or leasing space, you start to get into unknowns."

Built in the 1960s, the deficiencies of the downtown office building have been on the Legislature's radar going back more than 15 years. Other options studied in the past, but never acted upon, included an office campus on County House Road in Sennett where public safety operations are housed, and also erecting a new building in the parking lot of the existing one.

Legislators did not make any decisions at last month's meeting, but Chairman David Gould told them he would like to move forward soon.

"That's just the beginning," he said of the feasibility study. "I really would like to get that going by next year, at least have something committed by next year. It's been — and I've said it a million times — since 2004 people have been talking about that. Finally, this Legislature has a chance to do something about it."