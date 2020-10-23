 Skip to main content
Cayuga County official, Democrats share in TV ad why Katko, not Balter, is best for CNY

Jim Orman

Cayuga County Treasurer Jim Orman appears in a new TV ad for Congressman John Katko. 

 Provided

One of Cayuga County's county-wide elected officials is among those featured in a new television commercial supporting Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko's reelection campaign. 

Cayuga County Treasurer Jim Orman appears in the TV ad, which was released by Katko's campaign on Friday. In the ad, Orman says Katko's opponent, Democratic challenger Dana Balter, lacks experience and is "in no way equipped to lead our recovery." 

Later in the ad, another elected official — Jack Dooling, a Democratic town board member in DeWitt — makes an appearance and says he's supporting Katko, R-Camillus, in the 24th Congressional District. 

The ad also features three other Democrats who appeared in a recent Katko campaign commercial. That TV ad, which was released last week, accuses Balter of being "too extreme" for central New York. 

In both ads, a man named Jason from Syracuse makes appearances. Two sources have identified him as Jason Allers. 

Allers says in the latest Katko campaign commercial that he is a member of the Onondaga County Democratic Committee. That's repeated in a Katko campaign news release. However, according to The Citizen's sources, he is no longer on the committee. 

The ad highlights a tactic being used by both candidates in the 24th Congressional District. This week, Balter released a commercial featuring a former Katko voter who says they are supporting Balter for Congress. Earlier in the general election campaign, Balter ran a similar ad that featured former Katko voters. 

When Katko defeated Balter in 2018, one of his final TV ads was a commercial featuring Democrats calling his challenger "too extreme" for the 24th district. 

The new ad will air on broadcast, cable and digital platforms in the Syracuse market. 

Democratic internal polls and the only public poll in the race show that Balter either leads or is running even with Katko. But a new poll released by Katko's campaign this week found that the GOP congressman is up by eight points, 47 to 38%, in the 24th district. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

