Cayuga County official, Democrats share in TV ad why Katko, not Balter, is best for CNY

One of Cayuga County's county-wide elected officials is among those featured in a new television commercial supporting Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko's reelection campaign.

Cayuga County Treasurer Jim Orman appears in the TV ad, which was released by Katko's campaign on Friday. In the ad, Orman says Katko's opponent, Democratic challenger Dana Balter, lacks experience and is "in no way equipped to lead our recovery."

Later in the ad, another elected official — Jack Dooling, a Democratic town board member in DeWitt — makes an appearance and says he's supporting Katko, R-Camillus, in the 24th Congressional District.

The ad also features three other Democrats who appeared in a recent Katko campaign commercial. That TV ad, which was released last week, accuses Balter of being "too extreme" for central New York.

In both ads, a man named Jason from Syracuse makes appearances. Two sources have identified him as Jason Allers.