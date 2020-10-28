Cayuga County one of top counties in New York for early voting turnout

Turnout has been so high during early voting in Cayuga County that it's one of the best rates in New York.
Cayuga had 1,457 early voters on Wednesday, increasing the overall total to 6,504 through the first five days of early voting, which began on Saturday.
So far, 13.49% of the county's 48,208 registered voters have cast their ballots during the early voting period. While updated data from other counties wasn't immediately available, Cayuga ranked fifth among counties in turnout after the fourth day of early voting. Only Richmond (Staten Island), Schenectady, Yates and Erie counties had better turnout as a percentage of total voters during early voting.
The state Board of Elections reported that more than 1 million New Yorkers cast their ballots during the first four days of early voting.
New York became the 38th state to allow early voting in 2019 when the state Legislature passed a package of election reform bills. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the measures into law.
Early voting was first used during the 2019 local elections. It was also in place for the June primary election, although a majority of voters chose to cast absentee ballots due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The early voting law requires counties to have a minimum of one early voting site for every 50,000 registered voters. But Cayuga County, because of its size, opted to have three sites — one in Auburn, one in the northern half of the county and a location south of the city. This year, the sites are Clifford Park Clubhouse in Auburn, the Cato town office and Venice town office.
Because this is a presidential election year, it didn't take long for Cayuga to top its early vote total in 2019. The county had 1,991 early voters over the weekend. There were 1,886 early votes in the 2019 general election.
The county has added to its total over the last three days, with 1,480 on Monday, 1,576 on Tuesday and 1,457 on Wednesday.
Early voting ends Sunday, Nov. 1. The polling locations in Cayuga County will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
