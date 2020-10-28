Cayuga County one of top counties in New York for early voting turnout

Turnout has been so high during early voting in Cayuga County that it's one of the best rates in New York.

Cayuga had 1,457 early voters on Wednesday, increasing the overall total to 6,504 through the first five days of early voting, which began on Saturday.

So far, 13.49% of the county's 48,208 registered voters have cast their ballots during the early voting period. While updated data from other counties wasn't immediately available, Cayuga ranked fifth among counties in turnout after the fourth day of early voting. Only Richmond (Staten Island), Schenectady, Yates and Erie counties had better turnout as a percentage of total voters during early voting.

The state Board of Elections reported that more than 1 million New Yorkers cast their ballots during the first four days of early voting.

New York became the 38th state to allow early voting in 2019 when the state Legislature passed a package of election reform bills. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the measures into law.

Early voting was first used during the 2019 local elections. It was also in place for the June primary election, although a majority of voters chose to cast absentee ballots due to the COVID-19 pandemic.