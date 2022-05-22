Cayuga County opioid addiction study details needs, accomplishments

AUBURN — The leader of a comprehensive opioid addiction study and outreach group in Cayuga County this spring has been talking to elected leaders about progress and obstacles since the organization's work began more than two years ago.

The HEALing Communities Research Study is a national initiative in which Cayuga County began participating in January 2020. The effort is part of the National Institute of Health’s HEAL (Helping to End Addiction Long-term) Initiative. Monika Salvage, the study's local project director, gave a presentation to the Cayuga County Legislature last month and at an Auburn council at a meeting on May 12.

Salvage, who had spoken to the council about the study in the past, said that the study's goal is to decrease opioid overdose deaths by 40% and it is conducted within 67 communities across four states. She said it uses "evidence-based practices," or interventions that been proven to work regarding opioid use disorder. The decisions the local study's strategies are made by "the local steering committee, the local stakeholders."

There are multiple public health crisis happening nationally, Salvage said, adding that the opioid crisis has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and that there is an ongoing mental health crisis in the United States brought on by the outbreak and resulting isolation.

Now that the study has local county-wide data to draw upon, Salvage said, it was determined that in 2020, Cayuga County lost nearly as many people to overdoses, at 23 people, as the county did to COVID-19, at 27 people. That was "not the case in other communities," she said.

"Data suggests that the interventions we started right in 2020 has actually saved lives," Salvage continued.

However, local suicides have almost tripled, from five to 13, since 2019, plus every overdose death in the six last months have been female and overdoses among youth have doubled from 2021 to the present day.

"That's not illicit substances, per se, that's really prescription drugs, medications from at home, all sorts of things," Salvage said.

Slides from Salvage's presentation broke down local overdose trends. Cayuga County had 179 overdoses in 2019, nine of them fatal, an average of 15 overdoses a month and 25% of those total overdoes suspected to have involved opioids. according to the slides. A total of 208 Cayuga County overdoses occurred in 2020, 23 fatal, 17 on average a month, and 30% suspected to have involved opioids. The county saw 278 overdoses in 2021, with 18 deaths, four of which were outside of Auburn, 23 overdoses on average a month and 35% suspected of those overdoses were suspected to have involved opioids. As of April 2022, the slides said, there have been 74 overdoses so far, three of which were fatal, with 16% of those total overdoses suspected to have involved opioids.

All of the data was reported by law enforcement "whenever they're being called to an overdose," Salvage said. She noted that the study was able to get the Auburn Police Department, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police "to report overdoses on a common system on a common platform, and that's why we have this information, that's why we can do so much with that data now that did not exist before."

In an overview of the overdoses, Salvage said, there was a 22% reduction in fatal overdoses from 2020 to 2021, which she noted "goes counter to the national trend." She also said that from January 2020 to March 2022, 78% of the overdoses have taken place within Auburn city limits.

"It's clearly a county problem, it's not just a city problem," she said.

The slides also noted that the fatal suspected overdoses are confirmed by the Cayuga County Coroner through toxicology results, with 94.5% of those deaths confirmed to have involved opioids.

Besides county data collection gap, efforts in Cayuga County since the HEALing Communities Research Study began locally include distributing Narcan, a medicine which can save the life of someone overdosing on opioids, including heroin, prescription opioid pain medicine or a drug containing fentanyl. The slides said over 1,800 Narcan kits have distributed from 2020 to into 2022.

Additional work includes reaching out to people after they have overdosed, including the study giving funding to recovery organization Nick's Ride 4 Friends to bring in a certified peer advocate to provide post-overdose outreach, and efforts toward helping people reach services post-overdose. Salvage also mentioned use of Medications for Opioid Use Disorder, using medications to help people "reduce withdrawal symptoms and their cravings, and it helps lower the risk of relapse and having another overdose or even death," without substituting one drug for another. County-wide coordination of opioid and substance use response has also been created through the local study's framework, she said.

As of February 2022, $783,000 in funding from the study has been spent or allocated for community initiatives, the slides said. Salvage said some of that was one-time funding while others have lasted longer. Funding the study was giving out for interventions is not being renewed for the last year of the grant the study currently has, she added, adding that that interventions funding is done.

"We have some limited funding available for staffing, until the grant runs out in March of 2023, so we're closing out that grant," Salvage said. "So we did receive additional funding from the funders because we were doing really well with implementation, so the county got an additional $300,000 in grant funds, and we also got (extensions in) our staffing funds until the end of the study, which was not planned for."

Salvage said it was determined that in 2021, one-third of all county overdoses were suspected to be related to opioids, while two-thirds of the other overdoses included various other other substances.

"I believe that we have to address those other substances as well, not just the opioids, and now that this funding is over, which gave us the framework, I think we have a opportunity as a community to provide funding that we think is important, and that is more than just opioids, it includes all sorts of other substances and mental health disorders and really help people as a whole," she said.

Councilor Ginny Kent called the presentation "remarkable" and asked what would happen if there isn't additional funding later for the local study, and if the Cayuga County study has learned about how the other communities enacting this study are planning to continue their work.

"When we did the strategies and provided those funding opportunities for agencies, it was always meant to be seed money, because we always knew this money was going away. So whenever we funded a strategy, we wanted to make sure that we had a sustainability plan, and so I'm happy to say that with most agencies that the agencies that they started implementing are to be sustained, for the most part," Salvage replied.

Other communities have used federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to continue staffing "for a certain amount of time" and some communities have used opioid settlement funds," she added. Salvage also said the local study is applying for grants.

"It's sill early and I mean, before I would have lost half of my team in September and now I get to keep them until March, which is really great. So we can make a plan for after, and we're having those discussions now," she said.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

