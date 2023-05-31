Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Cayuga County Board of Elections has picked two different locations to host early voting for the upcoming primary election in June.

The Conquest Municipal Building and Niles Town Hall will serve as the early voting centers for primary election. John Camardo, the county's Republican elections commissioner, told The Citizen that those sites were picked because they are "centrally located" for the primary elections that will be held in the county.

"Everything should work out very well," Camardo said.

There are several Republican primaries in Cayuga County, including a race pitting Legislator Jim Basile, a Fair Haven Republican, against Alan Simmons, a Republican and Ira town board member, in the Cayuga County Legislature's District 1 (towns of Ira, Sterling and Victory).

The other primaries involve town-level seats in Conquest, Mentz, Montezuma, Niles, Throop and Victory.

GOP primary voters can cast their ballots at either the Conquest or Niles location. There won't be an early voting center in Auburn. The city does not have any primary elections this year.

The early voting period begins Saturday, June 17, and continues through Sunday, June 25. The early voting sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for Tuesday, June 20, and Wednesday, June 21, when the locations will be open from noon to 8 p.m.

The primary election is Tuesday, June 27.