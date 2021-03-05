Cayuga County political parties wrap up endorsements as petition process starts

As candidates and their supporters began circulating petitions this week to secure ballot spots in 2021 elections, Cayuga County's political party committees have announced some additional endorsements in Cayuga County Legislature races.

A contested race is shaping up for the first time in many years in District 1, which includes the towns of Sterling and Victory. Republicans and Conservatives have endorsed current Fair Haven Mayor James Basile, and this week the Democrats announced their backing for Chris Colloca, owner of Colloca Estate Winery in Fair Haven.

Since being appointed to fill a vacancy in 2011, independent Tucker Whitman has held the seat, but he decided not to seek reelection, saying he was following the spirit of the county's three-term limit law. He did not face any re-election challenges in 2013 and 2017.

In District 3, which includes Montezuma, Mentz, Throop, Conservatives have decided to back Jeff Emerson. The GOP declined to endorse in that race, instead stating that Emerson and Lydia Patti Ruffini may primary each other. Democrats again backed incumbent Benjamin Vitale.