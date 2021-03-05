Cayuga County political parties wrap up endorsements as petition process starts

As candidates and their supporters began circulating petitions this week to secure ballot spots in 2021 elections, Cayuga County's political party committees have announced some additional endorsements in Cayuga County Legislature races.
A contested race is shaping up for the first time in many years in District 1, which includes the towns of Sterling and Victory. Republicans and Conservatives have endorsed current Fair Haven Mayor James Basile, and this week the Democrats announced their backing for Chris Colloca, owner of Colloca Estate Winery in Fair Haven.
Since being appointed to fill a vacancy in 2011, independent Tucker Whitman has held the seat, but he decided not to seek reelection, saying he was following the spirit of the county's three-term limit law. He did not face any re-election challenges in 2013 and 2017.
In District 3, which includes Montezuma, Mentz, Throop, Conservatives have decided to back Jeff Emerson. The GOP declined to endorse in that race, instead stating that Emerson and Lydia Patti Ruffini may primary each other. Democrats again backed incumbent Benjamin Vitale.
Republicans and Conservatives have endorsed former Cayuga County Sheriff David Gould's run for District 5, which covers the towns of Fleming and Aurelius. Democrats have not yet endorsed a candidate in that seat, now held by Paul Pinckney, who will be wrapping up his third and final term this year.
Competition has emerged for Democratic incumbent Keith Batman in District 7 (Springport, Ledyard, Scipio). Republicans and Conservatives are endorsing Mark Ryan in that race.
The remaining Legislature races have the following endorsed candidates, which were announced at the end of last month:
• District 9 (Summerhill, Sempronius, Moravia, Niles): Republicans and Conservatives endorsed Mark Strong, who was appointed to the office at the start of this year to fill a vacancy left by the September resignation of Charles Ripley. Democrats have endorsed Geraldine “Jerry” Germano-Yaw.
• District 11 (Auburn): Incumbent Elane Daly has the Democratic backing for the seat, and Mario Campanello has the Conservative and Republican endorsement.
• District 13 (Auburn): In the race to replace Tim Lattimore, Democrats endorsed Christina Calarco. Neither Republicans nor Conservative have announced an endorsement yet.
• District 15 (Auburn): This seat is currently held by Democrat Ryan Foley, who chose not to seek reelection. Democrats endorsed Brian Muldrow while the GOP and Conservative Party backed Brian Dahl.
The major parties have also announced endorsed in a pair of county-wide races on this year's ballot. In a race to replace retiring Judge Mark Fandrich for the Cayuga County Surrogate Court seat, Republicans and Conservatives are supporting Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann. The endorsed candidate for the Democrats is Auburn attorney Benjamin Sussman.
There's also a race for Cayuga County treasurer. Incumbent Jim Orman did seek the Republican Party endorsement, but the committee instead backed David Dempsey, who also picked up the Conservative Party backing. Democrats have not yet announced a candidate.
Candidates for all local races this year are beginning to circulate petitions to qualify for the ballot. If there are primaries for any of the seats, the election will be held on Tuesday, June 22. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 2.