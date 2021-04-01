Cayuga County primary elections set

There will be contested races for the Republican nomination in two Cayuga County legislative districts, along with seven primary elections for seven town-level seats.

Jeffrey Emerson and Lydia Patti Ruffini are vying for the GOP nomination in District 3, which includes the towns of Mentz, Montezuma and Throop. The incumbent is Cayuga County Legislator Ben Vitale, a Democrat. Vitale is seeking reelection.

Two Republicans, Michael Pettigrass and Brett Tracy II, will square off in a primary for the party's nomination in District 13, which has part of the South Street corridor and various side streets in the city of Auburn. The district's current representative is Cayuga County Legislator Tim Lattimore, a Republican who can't run for reelection due to term limits.

There will also be primary elections for three town supervisor seats in Cayuga County.

Slade Cox and Daniel Haskins Jr. are seeking the Republican nomination for Ira town supervisor. There are no other candidates for the seat, so the winner of the primary — barring a write-in challenge — will likely run unopposed in November.