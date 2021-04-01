Cayuga County primary elections set

There will be contested races for the Republican nomination in two Cayuga County legislative districts, along with seven primary elections for seven town-level seats.
Jeffrey Emerson and Lydia Patti Ruffini are vying for the GOP nomination in District 3, which includes the towns of Mentz, Montezuma and Throop. The incumbent is Cayuga County Legislator Ben Vitale, a Democrat. Vitale is seeking reelection.
Two Republicans, Michael Pettigrass and Brett Tracy II, will square off in a primary for the party's nomination in District 13, which has part of the South Street corridor and various side streets in the city of Auburn. The district's current representative is Cayuga County Legislator Tim Lattimore, a Republican who can't run for reelection due to term limits.
There will also be primary elections for three town supervisor seats in Cayuga County.
Slade Cox and Daniel Haskins Jr. are seeking the Republican nomination for Ira town supervisor. There are no other candidates for the seat, so the winner of the primary — barring a write-in challenge — will likely run unopposed in November.
In the town of Mentz, Mark Emerson is challenging Supervisor Richard Nielens, Jr. for the Republican nomination. Nielens has already secured at least one ballot line for the general election. He has been endorsed by the Conservative Party.
Another incumbent town supervisor is facing a primary challenge. Niles Supervisor Joan Jayne and Bernard Juli are the candidates for the GOP nomination. Like Nielens in Mentz, Jayne has the Conservative Party line.
The other primary elections in Cayuga County are:
• Philip Franklin and Shane Kirkey are the candidates in the Republican primary for Locke town justice. Franklin is the incumbent.
• Republican voters in the town of Mentz will choose four GOP committee members from a pool of five candidates: Peter Marshall, Richard Nielens, Jr., Matthew Poyneer, Andrea Seamans and Ronald Wilson.
• GOP voters in Niles will select two Republicans to run for town council. The three candidates are Steven Cuddeback, Mark Cooper Kulik and Joseph MacDuffee. Cuddeback and MacDuffee are incumbents.
• In the town of Sterling, three Republicans are vying for town board seats. (GOP voters will choose two candidates.) The candidates are Joan Kelley, Michele McIntyre and Jay Sawyer. Kelley is the current deputy supervisor and Sawyer is an incumbent town board member.
The primary election will be held Tuesday, June 22. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.