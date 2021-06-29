Cayuga County primary results updated with absentee ballots

The Cayuga County Board of Elections has counted the absentee ballots from last week's Republican primary elections, and all of the candidates who held election night leads held on to win.

After the election board posted results from early voting and primary day voting on June 22, a few races were too close to call until all absentee and affidavit ballots were counted.

That counting could not start until Tuesday, June 29, but the elections board only had a few dozen ballots to get through. As a result, updated totals have now been posted. For races in which the margin is 20 votes or less, a hand recount will take place that cannot start until Tuesday, July 6.

Here are the updated unofficial results, according to the board of elections, with The Citizen's projected winners italics:

Cayuga County Legislature District 3

Lydia Patti Ruffini: 97

Jeffrey Emerson: 85

Cayuga County Legislature District 13

Michael Pettigrass: 42

Brett Tracy II: 2

Ira town supervisor

Slade Cox: 45