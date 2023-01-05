Cayuga County promotes from within to fill finance director opening

The search for Cayuga County government's second director of finance ended with an internal candidate's promotion.

The Cayuga County Legislature this week approved the hiring of Grace Blowers for the vacancy position that heads up the county's fiscal management. The finance director oversees the finance department, which was created in a reorganization in 2021.

Blowers has worked in finance roles in county government for more than 22 years. As the director of administrative for the Cayuga County Department of Social Services, she oversaw the fiscal operation of that department.

"I'm really excited to take on these new responsibilities and challenges," she told county lawmakers after the approved her hiring at their organizational meeting on Tuesday night.

Blowers was appointed to fill out a three-year term that was originally filled by Mary Beth Leeson, who left the job after about a year to become the comptroller at Cayuga Community College. The appointment's term runs through Sept. 30, 2024.

Blowers starting annual salary will be $103,023, with a $1.5% annual increase.

The Legislature approved the formation of a search committee in August after Gleeson gave her notice, and the committee interviewed several qualified candidates before choosing Blowers, Legislature Chairman David Gould said at Tuesday's meeting.

The Legislature established the finance department in an effort to centralize much of the county's fiscal management. The new department was established in conjunction with a reduction in duties for the county treasurer's office.