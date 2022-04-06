Cayuga County Republican running for Congress as political outsider

Brandon Williams is embracing the role of political outsider in his run for Congress.

Williams, R-Sennett, filed petitions on Monday to qualify for the Republican primary in the 22nd Congressional District. Barring any challenges to either candidate's petitions, Williams will face Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler in the GOP primary.

Sigler, R-Lansing, won the support of nearly every Republican committee in the 22nd district, which is comprised of Onondaga and Tompkins counties, plus parts of Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Ontario, Schuyler and Seneca counties. He is well-known in GOP circles. In addition to serving in local government, he chairs the Tompkins County Republican Committee.

While Sigler quickly won over Republican leaders, Williams, who spoke to The Citizen after filing his petitions, is eager to have primary voters decide who should be the party's nominee.

"What I'm hearing is that people are very excited about an outsider," he said. "They are excited about somebody who does not come from the political world. I think people believe that career politicians have gotten us into the economic and social messes that our community and our state and our country are in right now."

Williams' background — he served in the U.S. Navy as a strategic missile officer on a nuclear submarine, co-founded a computer software company and moved with his wife to Cayuga County to start a farm — impressed local Conservative Party leaders, who recommended him for the party's endorsement. The state Conservative Party endorsed him in March, guaranteeing that he will have a line on the general election ballot.

Those experiences are what helped Williams form his point of view on a wide range of issues. His campaign platform focuses on freedom, prosperity and public safety. He compared the current state of the country to the one President Ronald Reagan faced in the early 1980s.

"We are at a point in history where the failures of the socialist, left-leaning policies are plain to see," Williams said. "Weakness abroad that invites things like (Russian President Vladimir Putin's) invasion of Ukraine. We're seeing inflation like we haven't seen since the 1970s. We're seeing energy prices at unsustainable levels that are harming middle-class workers.

"All of these things can be pointed back to the Democratic Party and the agenda of the Democratic Party and a lot of the woke policies that have defined it and defined Joe Biden's term."

Williams' core beliefs include fiscal responsibility, controlling government spending, less government control, energy independence and commonsense regulations. He thinks this year's election is about those "natural conservative points" — and he hopes voters will give those policies a fresh look.

His first test will be June 28, when GOP voters in the 22nd district go to the polls to decide whether Sigler or Williams will be the party's nominee. If it's Williams, a primary win will unite the Republican and Conservative parties behind one candidate. GOP nominees typically have the support of the Conservative Party.

Williams did not say whether he will continue his campaign if he loses the primary. He says he is focused on winning the GOP primary and believes he has the support to secure the nomination.

A primary win will pit Williams against the Democratic nominee. There are six candidates vying for the Democratic nod.

Democrats have a 50,000-voter advantage in the 22nd district, but Williams thinks he can overcome that margin and win the race.

"I think a fresh perspective has been really well received," he said. "I think not being a politician in this election cycle is a tremendous asset."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

