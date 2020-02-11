Cayuga County Republican running to succeed Seward in NY Senate

Hall said he decided to run because of concerns about the direction of state government. He mentioned the bail reform law, which has been criticized by fellow Republicans, and gun control measures. He's also worried about vaccine mandates and, specifically, proposals to allow minors to get vaccines without parental consent.

"It's the further erosion of the family to undermine parents," Hall said. "That's wrong."

There is another Republican in the 51st district race. Otsego County Legislator Peter Oberacker is running for the GOP nomination. Oberacker announced his candidacy after Assemblyman Chris Tague decided not to run for state Senate.

Oberacker will have an advantage. Otsego County is the second-largest county in the district. Twenty percent of the Republicans in the 51st district live in Otsego County. Nearly 5% of the district's GOP voters reside in Cayuga County.

Hall said he's taking the process "one step at a time." While he plans to talk to other GOP leaders, he is also going to attend the Cayuga County Conservative Party's designation meeting to ask for the committee's support.

"I just want to be myself as I do this thing and see where it goes," he said.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

