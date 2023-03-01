The Cayuga County Republican Committee is supporting a mix of familiar faces and newcomers in local elections this year.

In Auburn, Tim Lattimore has the party's backing for mayor. Joining him on the ballot are two city council candidates, Brian Dahl and Andrea Guerrera.

Tim Locastro, the lone Republican on the city council, is not running for reelection.

Chris Petrus is the designated Republican candidate for county clerk. Petrus, a Cayuga County legislator representing the town of Brutus, is aiming to succeed longtime Cayuga County Clerk Sue Dwyer, who will not seek reelection this year.

Eight GOP candidates, including four incumbents, have been endorsed for county Legislature.

Alan Simmons, an Ira town board member, is running in District 1 (Ira, Sterling and Victory). The seat is currently held by Legislator Jim Basile, who also serves as mayor of Fair Haven. Basile told The Citizen on Wednesday that he is running for reelection but did not receive the Republican committee's support.

Legislator Lydia Patti Ruffini will seek reelection in District 2 (Conquest, Mentz, Montezuma and Throop). Weedsport Mayor Tom Winslow is running in District 3 (Brutus, Cato), while Legislator Robert Shea is the endorsed candidate in District 4 (Aurelius, Fleming and Springport).

Joshua Czyz will challenge Democratic Legislator Aileen McNabb-Coleman in District 5 (Owasco and Sennett).

Legislator Hans Pecher is running for reelection in District 6 (Genoa, Ledyard, Locke and Scipio), while Legislator Mark Strong is seeking another term in District 7 (Moravia, Niles, Sempronius, Summerhill and Venice).

There are four legislative districts in the city of Auburn, but it appears only one will have a Republican candidate. Michael Pettigrass is running in District 10, which includes neighborhoods on the city's southeast side.

Candidates must circulate petitions to qualify for the ballot. The petitioning period began on Tuesday. Petitions must be filed by early April.