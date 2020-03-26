Cayuga County residents can still stave off foreclosure amid coronavirus court shutdown

However, a measure passed by the Cayuga County Legislature Tuesday evening lets Anderson and Treasurer James Orman get the ball rolling on potential redemptions by accepting repayment of back taxes.

According to the language of the resolution, the county was left without a mechanism to “sell back property that it does not yet have title to” or accept back taxes. When foreclosures can be completed, Anderson said the county will be able to take title of the foreclosed properties and transfer them back to those who’ve already paid.

“We’re going to limit this only to the prior owners because that’s our chief concern is making sure that we’re not displacing somebody from their home,” Anderson said. “If it’s somebody that just has interest in it, we will revisit that once the foreclosure process recommences.”

Anderson said there are currently 51 parcels eligible for foreclosure. Property owners can arrange to pay by calling 315-253-1270 or by emailing at realproperty@cayugacounty.us with their name and location of property so Anderson can tell them how to go forward. The full amount of the back tax would need to be paid with a bank check or money order.