Cayuga County is asking three entities for quotes to resume an Owasco Lake monitoring program this year.

The request was sent Wednesday to the Community Science Institute in Ithaca, the Finger Lakes Institute at Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva and the Upstate Freshwater Institute in Syracuse.

Steve Lynch, director of the Cayuga County Department of Planning and Economic Development, provided details about the request for quotes at the Cayuga County Legislature's Planning Committee meeting Wednesday. The deadline for quotes is Wednesday, April 26.

"We hope to take that information and put it into a resolution that can be brought back to the legislative cycle in May for a vote on moving forward with (the monitoring program)," Lynch said.

The required work outlined in the request, according to Lynch, is for a buoy to be placed on the lake from June through October. The buoy is used to collect data as part of the monitoring program.

The county's request is necessary after the legislature voted in March not to execute a one-year agreement with the Finger Lakes Institute to continue the Owasco Lake monitoring program.

Before this year, county legislators approved agreements with the Finger Lakes Institute to perform the monitoring work. Past resolutions faced no opposition.

There has been little explanation for why that changed this year. Legislator Mark Strong raised questions about the institute's work and the costs associated with the program at a planning committee meeting in March. The agreement with the institute would've required the county to pay $21,690, with $18,690 for "ongoing professional services and targeted research" and $3,000 to create an online portal for the data.

Despite Strong's opposition during the committee phase, the resolution advanced to the floor. When the final vote was held at the legislature meeting on March 28, there were more opponents — six legislators, including Strong — voted against executing the agreement with Finger Lakes Institute.

Although a majority of legislators present voted for the resolution, the six no votes were able to defeat the measure due to the county Legislature's weighted voting system.

But it may not mean the end of the monitoring program. Strong said at Wednesday's meeting that he has been working with Lynch.

"Every one of us understands the importance of the water source to our county," Strong said.