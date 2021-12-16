Cayuga County sheriff to run for reelection

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck is not ready to hang up his badge, announcing on Thursday that he will seek a second four-year term.

Schenck joined the sheriff's office in 1997 and was elected sheriff in 2018, running unopposed on the Republican line to take over for retiring three-term sheriff David Gould.

"For the past 24 years I have proudly partnered with the men and women of the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office to provide public safety services in our community," he said in a statement.

"During the last three years it has been my distinct honor to serve as your elected Sheriff. Today I am announcing my candidacy for a second term with my intention to run for re-election in 2022.

"It is my belief that our Civil, Court Security, County Office Building Security, Custody (Jail), and Road Patrol Divisions provide the most effective and efficient law enforcement services. Our mission is to secure and maintain a safe community as well as maintain the public’s trust and respect. We continually strive to achieve these goals by serving with dedication and integrity while valuing human dignity. We also work to continually build and utilize community partnerships. Our Sheriff’s Office does not belong solely to me and the members of our agency. It belongs equally to each and every individual that we serve. Without the trust and respect of the public, we can never be successful in achieving our mission."

Schenck, who ran with the support of the sheriff and police unions in 2018, expressed thanks to the community for its support.

"It is my hope that I have earned your trust and respect and that you will give me the honor of leading your Sheriff’s Office for a second term," he said.

No other candidates have publicly expressed an interest in the job.

