Cayuga County sheriff won't enforce Cuomo's 10-person limit on private parties

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck is joining other New York county sheriffs in defying Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive order and refusing to enforce the 10-person limit on private gatherings.
Schenck released a statement, which was published on the sheriff's department's Facebook page, after receiving questions about whether his office would enforce the order. He said the department will not be enforcing the 10-person limit on gatherings in private residences.
"To have our law enforcement officers do so absent probable cause to believe that a crime has been committed is in direct conflict with the right to privacy that everyone we serve is entitled to," Schenck said. "It is also unrealistic to believe that we have the resources and staff to enforce this mandate, even if it was legally warranted."
Cuomo issued an executive order last week that limits private gatherings to no more than 10 people. The action was taken after many documented COVID-19 cases linked to social gatherings at private residences.
A similar trend has been observed in Cayuga County. Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, told The Citizen on Monday that social gatherings have been a leading contributor to the rise in local COVID-19 cases.
Cuomo announced the mandate two weeks before Thanksgiving. Health officials, including Cuddy and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have urged the public to forgo large gatherings for the holiday. The main concern is that these events will lead to more COVID-19 cases in communities.
But some county sheriffs have said they won't enforce the order. On Wednesday, Cuomo criticized sheriffs who say they won't enforce the 10-person limit.
"I don't believe that as a law enforcement officer you have a right to pick and choose what laws you will enforce," he said.
While Schenck's department won't enforce the order, he believes that residents should limit the size of gatherings and "keep their circles small," repeating a phrase frequently used by the Cayuga County Health Department when asking the public to limit their social interactions.
However, Schenck added, limiting the size of gatherings in a person's home is "a personal decision that does not constitute a crime if a certain number of people are present."
"It is my hope that everyone will continue to follow safe practices and limit the spread," he said. "Our local health department is working nonstop to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and we all must do our part to support these efforts. Please have a safe and joyful holiday season."
