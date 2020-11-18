Cayuga County sheriff won't enforce Cuomo's 10-person limit on private parties

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cuomo announced the mandate two weeks before Thanksgiving. Health officials, including Cuddy and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have urged the public to forgo large gatherings for the holiday. The main concern is that these events will lead to more COVID-19 cases in communities.

But some county sheriffs have said they won't enforce the order. On Wednesday, Cuomo criticized sheriffs who say they won't enforce the 10-person limit.

"I don't believe that as a law enforcement officer you have a right to pick and choose what laws you will enforce," he said.

While Schenck's department won't enforce the order, he believes that residents should limit the size of gatherings and "keep their circles small," repeating a phrase frequently used by the Cayuga County Health Department when asking the public to limit their social interactions.

However, Schenck added, limiting the size of gatherings in a person's home is "a personal decision that does not constitute a crime if a certain number of people are present."