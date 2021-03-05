Cayuga County state reps blast Cuomo after revelation aides altered nursing home report

There was bipartisan condemnation after two news stories late Thursday revealed that Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration altered a report about COVID-19 in New York nursing homes and removed a higher death toll — a total that wouldn't be publicized for nearly seven months.

The New York Times and Wall Street Journal published new details about efforts to conceal the true number of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. Both stories indicate that top aides to Cuomo, including Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa and SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras, were involved in changing the state Department of Health's report that was released in July.

The report concluded COVID-19 was brought into nursing homes by staff. It also stated that a March 25 advisory, which told nursing homes they could not deny admission to residents solely on the basis of a COVID diagnosis, was not a driver of cases in the facilities.

While the report has been scrutinized, the Cuomo administration has also faced criticism for its failure to disclose the true number of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. For months, the state Department of Health published the total number of confirmed and presumed deaths that occurred in nursing homes. Residents who were transferred to hospitals before they died weren't included in the tally.