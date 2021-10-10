Cayuga County surrogate judge candidates clash on family court claim

The Susman campaign has been making the claim that Susman is the only candidate for this seat with family court experience, citing his work representing children and families in such cases, which are presided over by the surrogate judge. After Budelmann said during Thursday's televised program that he also family court experience, the Susman campaign was not backing down from its claim.

"Integrity is a critical value for anyone that sits on the bench. Any misleading statement can be dangerous to voters, and it is important any statements that appear misleading are investigated. Our campaign is dedicated to integrity and ensuring voters are informed to make the choice they deem as best," The Committee to Elect Ben Susman said in an emailed statement to The Citizen.

When asked to elaborate on the statement, Susman's campaign manager, Joshua Ludden, explained the purpose of issuing it.

"Nobody on the campaign is saying, 'Yes, he's lying' or 'No, he's not lying,' just want to make sure that because the public has expressed that they weren't aware of this experience, we want to make sure that the public's voice is being heard and that their concerns are being respected by all candidates," Ludden said.

