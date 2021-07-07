Cayuga County town to hold public hearing on marijuana opt-out

A third Cayuga County municipality has made known its plans to opt out of parts of the state's new marijuana law, and will hold a public hearing on the matter next week.

The town of Springport will hold the hearing at 7 p.m. Monday, July 12, at its town hall at 859 Route 326. The subject of the hearing will be the town's Local Law No. 1 for the Year 2021, which would prohibit retail dispensaries and consumption sites for marijuana within the town. The full text of the law is available at the office of the Springport town clerk during normal business hours.

New York state's Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, signed March 31 by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, allows municipalities to opt out of those two parts of the law. They cannot opt out of most other parts of the law, which allows people to possess up to 3 ounces of marijuana, grow up to six plants at home and use the substance in private and select public spaces.

Springport joins the town of Brutus and the village of Union Springs on the list of county municipalities moving forward to opt out of the two parts of the law. The deadline for doing so is Dec. 31.