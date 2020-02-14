Cayuga County Treasurer Jim Orman won't run to succeed Finch in NY Assembly

AUBURN — Cayuga County Treasurer Jim Orman thinks he can do more for the county by staying in his current position.

Orman told The Citizen Friday that after exploring a run for the 126th Assembly District seat he's decided not to seek higher office. He's informed Republican Party leaders of his decision.

"It wasn't easy, but in the end this is probably where I can do more," Orman said.

He expressed interest in the race after Assemblyman Gary Finch, who has represented Auburn and parts of Cayuga County for two decades, announced he will not seek reelection this year.

Orman talked to family, friends and other elected officials about potentially running for state Assembly. It was an appealing post to him because it would give him an opportunity to serve as a legislator in one of the largest state governments in the country.