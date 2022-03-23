Cayuga County village to hold runoff election after tie

For the second straight year, voters in the village of Meridian will head to the polls for a runoff election following a tie vote in the general election.

In the annual village election held March 15, the race for a village justice seat featured four total votes, all of them write-ins because there were no names on the ballot.

Franz Stolar and Kelly Chapman each received two write-in votes, triggering the need for a runoff election to settle the tie.

That runoff will take place Tuesday, March 29, with the polling place at the Town of Cato Office, 11320 Short Cut Road, open from noon to 9 p.m.

There was another race decided in the village last week. Alicia Wheeler successfully ran for a seat on the board of trustees, securing 10 votes. She was the only candidate on the ballot, but Amed Perrotta received six write-in votes.

Perrotta was the losing side of a runoff election the village had to hold in 2021. Perrotta and Theresa Hirsh each received 14 votes in the village's March 2021 general election, with Hirsch winning a runoff two weeks later by securing 18 votes to Perrotta's 15.

According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Meridian's population is 287 people, including 216 residents who are of voting age.

