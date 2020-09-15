 Skip to main content
Cayuga County village voters choose trustees
ELECTIONS

  Updated
Voters trickled into polling places in a handful of villages in Cayuga County as part of statewide village elections held Tuesday.

Elections were happening in mid-September this year after being postponed from last March and June because of coronavirus-related restrictions.

While voting was taking place in seven Cayuga County villages Tuesday to fill seats for boards of trustee, mayor and justice, just two local races featured contested ballots.

In Aurora, voters chose two people to fill four-year terms on the village board. Thea Miller, who received 100 votes, and Janet Murphy, with 97 votes, were the winners. Marie Dentes came in third with 66 votes.

In Weedsport, John Clark (156 votes) and Francis Gross Jr. (141) secured the two four-year terms in the contested race for trustee seats. Chere Perkins fell short with 95 votes.

