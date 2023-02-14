HOMER — A Cayuga County village is among the inaugural winners of a state grant to support downtown projects in smaller New York communities.

The village of Moravia will receive $2.5 million through the NY Forward program. It is one of three central New York municipalities — the villages of Phoenix (Oswego County) and Hamilton (Madison County) are the others — to receive NY Forward funding.

When Moravia applied for an award in September, it submitted a plan featuring 18 projects and investments totaling $6.5 million. Half of the projects would renovate or restore nine buildings on Main Street in the village, while other proposed projects would include improvements to Ethel Fuller Park, the creation of a history trail and providing broadband access in public areas.

Moravia Mayor Gary Mulvaney thanked his staff for working on the successful NY Forward grant application.

"This is a great day for Moravia," he said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

