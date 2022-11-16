Cayuga County voters OK downsizing legislature, but recount necessary

Cayuga County voters narrowly approved a proposition to reduce the size of the county Legislature, but election officials must complete a manual recount to confirm the outcome.

The Cayuga County Board of Elections finished its tally of absentee and affidavit ballots on Tuesday, according to Democratic Elections Commissioner Katie Lacey. She said the ballot proposition passed by 72 votes. The final vote totals weren't immediately available.

Because the margin is less than 0.5%, state law requires a manual recount. The county first needs to certify its election results and submit them to the state Board of Elections. The state agency will then notify the county that a manual recount is necessary.

Lacey said they don't know how soon they will be able to start the recount of more than 25,000 ballots. They hope to begin the hand count before Thanksgiving next week.

Voters had the final say on the question of whether to reduce the size of the county Legislature from 15 to 11 seats. New legislative districts have been drawn, with four in the city of Auburn and seven comprised of towns in Cayuga County.

The county Legislature's weighted voting system, which was used in place of redistricting, will be eliminated.

There will be one other recount in Cayuga County. Lacey said Throop town council candidates Ernest Thurston, Jr., a Republican, and Democrat Donna Adams are separated by 10 votes. The law mandates a recount if a race is decided by less than 20 votes.

Lacey does not anticipate any changes to the tally. She said the voting machines tend to be accurate, so a hand count would merely confirm the numbers.

The last manual recount was in August. Justin Coretti defeated Julie Abbott by 14 votes to win the Conservative primary in the 48th Senate District. Because the margin of victory was under 20 votes, Cayuga and Onondaga counties had to recount the ballots. The vote totals did not change.