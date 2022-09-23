 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cayuga County voters to decide whether to downsize legislature

Cayuga County 1

The proposed Cayuga County legislative districts if voters approve a referendum to reduce the size of the Legislature from 15 to 11 seats. 

 Cayuga County

The ballot question has been finalized for voters to decide whether the Cayuga County Legislature should have fewer districts. 

Lawmakers approved a local law in May that would reduce the number of county Legislature seats from 15 to 11. But voters will have the final say when the proposal appears on the general election ballot. 

The proposition that will appear on the ballot reads, "Shall a local law which would provide for 11 county legislative districts, apportion the legislative body of the county of Cayuga, and repeal local law No. 4 for the year 1992 which provided for 15 county legislative districts be approved?" 

Under the plan, the 11 districts would be redrawn. There would be seven districts outside of Auburn — District 1 (towns of Ira, Sterling and Victory), District 2 (Conquest, Mentz, Montezuma and Throop), District 3 (Brutus and Cato), District 4 (Aurelius, Fleming and Springport), District 5 (Owasco and Sennett), District 6 (Genoa, Ledyard, Locke and Scipio) and District 7 (Moravia, Niles, Sempronius, Summerhill and Venice). 

The four districts within the city of Auburn would be divided into quadrants. The northwest neighborhoods would be in the 8th district, while the northeastern part of the city would be in the 9th district. The southeast (District 10) and southwest (District 11) would round out the districts. 

If the proposition is approved by voters, it would be in effect for the 2023 local elections. Legislators, who would serve four-year terms, would begin representing the new districts in January 2024. 

When the county Legislature discussed the proposal, the Democratic caucus endorsed reducing the number of districts. There was also support from GOP lawmakers, notably Legislator Chris Petrus, who pushed for the change from 15 to 11 seats. 

But there was opposition to the plan. Legislator Lydia Patti Ruffini panned the proposal because she thinks it would result in less representation. She said her constituents oppose downsizing the legislature. 

Legislator Hans Pecher, a Conservative, also opposes the change. He prefers updating the legislature's weighted voting system, which would be eliminated under the plan. 

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Absentee ballots are being sent out to voters who request them. Early voting will run from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

