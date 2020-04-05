Cayuga County waives penalties, interest on late 2020 town and county tax payments

Interest and penalties on late Cayuga County town and county taxes will be waived for payments made in April in light of economic hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Cayuga County Legislature approved the measure at a recent meeting where county Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy gave updates to legislators about the department's coronavirus testing capacity and workload.
Later in the meeting, the Legislature unanimously voted to waive the 5% penalty and 1% interest on 2020 town and county taxes collected in April, citing the state of emergency and the executive orders from Gov. Andrew Cuomo placing the state on PAUSE.
"Many residents of Cayuga County have been under additional financial strain due to the COVID-19 outbreak and corresponding policies to slow the spread," the resolution reads. The full text can be found in the agenda for that Legislature meeting.
The penalty and interest rate is applied per each month or part of a month past April 1, the due date for town and county taxes.
County Attorney Christopher Palermo said, in response to a question from Legislator Andrew Dennison, R-Ira, that the penalty alleviation will not be applied to people currently on payment plans for delinquent taxes from past years.
And the waiver only applies to 2020 town and county taxes, with no impact on prior years’ delinquent taxes, Deputy Treasurer Jennifer Indelicato said.
A few adjustments to property taxes have also been put in place during March in response to economic fallout from the pandemic. The county’s Real Property Department postponed the foreclosure auction that was set for June 3, following a directive from the state Office of Court Adminstration's 7th Judicial District that suspended foreclosure proceedings from taking place.
Since the same directive suspended most court proceedings as well, Cayuga County has been unable to complete foreclosures, which initially left some former owners unable to pay their back taxes and potentially get their properties back.
Real Property Director Kelly Anderson presented a resolution to the Legislature earlier in March proposing a way around that by allowing former owners to pay Treasurer James Orman their delinquent back taxes before the county officially takes title of their properties through the foreclosure process. The Legislature also approved that measure so those former property owners can pay while courts are out of session and avoid additional late penalties.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.
