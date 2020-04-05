Cayuga County waives penalties, interest on late 2020 town and county tax payments

County Attorney Christopher Palermo said, in response to a question from Legislator Andrew Dennison, R-Ira, that the penalty alleviation will not be applied to people currently on payment plans for delinquent taxes from past years.

And the waiver only applies to 2020 town and county taxes, with no impact on prior years’ delinquent taxes, Deputy Treasurer Jennifer Indelicato said.

A few adjustments to property taxes have also been put in place during March in response to economic fallout from the pandemic. The county’s Real Property Department postponed the foreclosure auction that was set for June 3, following a directive from the state Office of Court Adminstration's 7th Judicial District that suspended foreclosure proceedings from taking place.

Since the same directive suspended most court proceedings as well, Cayuga County has been unable to complete foreclosures, which initially left some former owners unable to pay their back taxes and potentially get their properties back.

Real Property Director Kelly Anderson presented a resolution to the Legislature earlier in March proposing a way around that by allowing former owners to pay Treasurer James Orman their delinquent back taxes before the county officially takes title of their properties through the foreclosure process. The Legislature also approved that measure so those former property owners can pay while courts are out of session and avoid additional late penalties.

Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.