As members of the local CSEA negotiating committee met with Cayuga County officials to discuss a new contract, they asked for Juneteenth to be designated as a county holiday.

But, according to Robert Janas, president of the local CSEA, county negotiators balked at the idea of giving employees another holiday. However, the county would agree to it if the employees gave up their floating holiday.

Janas explained that each employee gets a floating holiday to use every year in addition to the 12 holidays — New Year's Day, Martin Luther King Day, Presidents Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Christmas — recognized by the county. The floating holiday can be used at any time.

"We, as a negotiating committee, agreed that we couldn't give up the flexibility of the floating holiday to gain a different holiday," said Janas, whose union represents about 300 employees. "We felt that it would've been more appropriate for the county to do what the city did and what other municipalities did — just give it to the employees to recognize all the sacrifices that they are already making."

The new three-year contract with CSEA was ratified without Juneteenth being designated as a holiday for employees. Cayuga County Legislature Chairman David Gould confirmed in an interview with The Citizen that Juneteenth was discussed during contract negotiations but it was not included as a holiday in the final contract.

It is the latest chapter in what has been a frustratingly long road to recognizing Juneteenth as a county holiday. Juneteenth marks the anniversary of when enslaved people in Texas were informed that they had been freed. It has long been celebrated in the United States. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed legislation making it a federal holiday. A year before, New York established it as a state holiday.

Local governments, including the city of Auburn, consider Juneteenth a holiday. Neighboring counties, including Onondaga and Tompkins, recognize it as a holiday. But not Cayuga County.

Gould is hopeful, though, that Juneteenth will be recognized as a county holiday.

"I do not believe, by any means, it is dead," he said. "That can be brought up at any time. It doesn't have to be in a contract. It can be brought up as a separate memorandum of understanding. I am optimistic that this will be discussed again in the future."

In past interviews, county leaders, including Gould, have blamed timing for not designating Juneteenth as a county holiday. Cayuga County Legislator Aileen McNabb-Coleman, who served as chair in 2020 and 2021, told The Citizen last year that the federal and state actions to make Juneteenth a holiday gave the county "a lack of time for planning."

When Gould spoke to The Citizen in 2022 about Juneteenth not being a county holiday, he said it would be raised during contract negotiations with the four public employee unions. Those talks, though, did not result in the county adding Juneteenth as an official holiday.

Legislator Brian Muldrow, who is the first Black lawmaker in Cayuga County's history, is disappointed that Juneteenth is not yet a county holiday.

While Muldrow is proud of Auburn's Juneteenth celebration and acknowledged that the county has issued proclamations in support of Juneteenth, he wants to see it designated as a county holiday. He is hopeful that the county Legislature will act to ensure that Juneteenth is a holiday beginning in 2024.

"With any type of progress, there is still work to be done," he said. "A vast majority of the employees want it. It's time to get it done."