Cayuga County Water and Sewer Authority appoints new director

The Cayuga County Water and Sewer Authority has a new director.

The authority on Tuesday announced that Karl Rindfleisch has been appointed director to replace Jeanine Wilson, who retires at end of August.

In a news release, the authority said that Rindfleisch most recently served as the CCWSA manager of field operations.

“We are happy to welcome Karl to this important leadership position supporting the CCWSA in providing essential water and sewer services to customers throughout the County,” CCWSA Board Chair David Schenk said in a statement. “Karl has decades of experience in construction and operation of water and sewer systems in Cayuga County and will be a great asset in helping the Board to improve reliability of our water supply system and extend water and sewer services to those in need.”

“I look forward to working with the Board of Directors and staff to build upon the strong foundation laid by Jeanine Wilson during her many years of dedicated service and am committed to continue to improve our services for existing and new water and sewer customers,” Rindfleisch said.

The CCWAS provides wholesale and retail water and sewer services to customers throughout Cayuga County. It is governed by a nine-member board of directors appointed by the Cayuga County Legislature.