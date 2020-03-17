Cayuga County Ways and Means Committee hears proposal for emergency business loans

She described a plan to grant loans around $1,000 or $2,000 to give businesses some "breathing room" for day-to-day operations like maintaining a website for online ordering or upgrading its takeout services.

“I don’t know what the demands of this will be,” Verrier said.

The prospect wasn’t presented as a resolution to be voted on by the committee. Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman said she asked Verrier to present the idea hours before the meeting to start a conversation about a potential emergency loan program.

The concept was met with some skepticism from legislators concerned about using county funding loans for businesses. Legislator Ryan Foley, D-Auburn, asked how the investment would be safeguarded without interest or collateral.

It would have to be determined whether CEDA should exclude businesses that couldn’t offer collateral, Verrier said.

She added that repayment would be due in 90 days, but explained that the status of the public health crisis would be re-examined as they get closer to the deadline to determine if extensions should be granted.