Cayuga County Ways and Means Committee hears proposal for emergency business loans

AUBURN — With an ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a Cayuga County Legislature committee heard a proposal to create an emergency loan system for local businesses hurt by New York state’s crowd size limitations.
Cayuga Economic Development Agency Director Tracy Varrier presented a rough draft of the program to the Ways and Means Committee Tuesday evening that proposed increasing the funding of CEDA’s microloan program from a little over $12,000 to $50,000 to help with short-term business needs. The proposal included streamlining the process to get the emergency loans and making the terms flexible for local businesses.
Auburn-area businesses are anticipating drastic problems with Gov. Andrew Cuomo's action that took effect Monday in response to the coronavirus pandemic limiting restaurants and bars to takeout service, and banning the operation of gyms, theaters and casinos.
She described a plan to grant loans around $1,000 or $2,000 to give businesses some "breathing room" for day-to-day operations like maintaining a website for online ordering or upgrading its takeout services.
“I don’t know what the demands of this will be,” Verrier said.
The prospect wasn’t presented as a resolution to be voted on by the committee. Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman said she asked Verrier to present the idea hours before the meeting to start a conversation about a potential emergency loan program.
The concept was met with some skepticism from legislators concerned about using county funding loans for businesses. Legislator Ryan Foley, D-Auburn, asked how the investment would be safeguarded without interest or collateral.
It would have to be determined whether CEDA should exclude businesses that couldn’t offer collateral, Verrier said.
She added that repayment would be due in 90 days, but explained that the status of the public health crisis would be re-examined as they get closer to the deadline to determine if extensions should be granted.
Legislator Keith Batman, D-Springport, expressed his support for the idea —stressing that it was presented as a program for emergency loans, not business loans, and that restaurants and pubs in the area are feeling financial strain.
“Every one of the businesses is going to be struggling,” he said.
Andrew Dennison, R-Ira, said he would not vote for the measure if the microloan program was bolstered with county funds. “We can’t be bank of Cayuga County,” he said.
At the request of the legislators, Planning and Economic Development Director Steve Lynch said he would inquire whether Cayuga County Development Corporation could provide some money through its loan fund.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.