Cayuga County Legislature Chair David Gould said officials need to gather more information and confer with attorneys before deciding what, if any, action they'll take regarding a federal agency's decision to put more than 100 acres of Cayuga Nation land into a tax-free trust.

The Cayuga Nation announced Thursday that the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs, an agency within the Department of the Interior, had granted its application to take properties the nation owns into trust. By doing so, the nation is exempt from property taxes and local zoning oversight.

The BIA had not publicly released the decision on its website, and did not respond to The Citizen's request for more information on Friday.

Gould told The Citizen Friday that he was informed of the decision by the Cayuga Nation, and had not been officially notified by the BIA.

But given what the BIA has signaled in the recent past, the chair said the decision was not a surprise.

"We all knew it was coming," he said. "It was a matter of when, not if."

After the BIA under former President Donald Trump rejected the trust application in the summer of 2020, the Cayuga Nation pushed forward with a lawsuit it had brought demanding a decision months earlier. In the fall of 2021, the agency, now part of President Joe Biden's administration, said in the lawsuit that it would reconsider the decision after receiving unspecified new information from the nation. The parties agreed to pause the litigation until that reconsideration was completed.

Gould said he wants to now meet with town, village and school district officials, the county's attorneys on staff and legal counsel retainer for the Cayuga Nation land claim issues, and Sheriff Brian Schenck, to discuss what the decision means and what steps might be next.

In its announcement, the Cayuga Nation urged officials not to legally challenge the BIA ruling.

"The naysayers who have cynically opposed our very existence now have no excuse for not recognizing our reservation and our sovereignty. We call upon local leaders to accept the BIA’s decision and stop wasting taxpayer dollars on frivolous lawsuits," the nation's statement said.

Gould said it was too early to comment on potential litigation, but he did express his personal view that he hopes the nation and the local leaders can work together.

"I think the best route is to sit down and discuss this with them," he said. "Communication is the best thing you can do."

A draft environmental assessment released in September indicated that the agency was preparing to grant the full application, which sought trust protection for 115 acres of land in the village of Union Springs and the town of Springport. The bulk of the land, 111 acres, was in the village and connected to its Lakeside gaming center and its nearby convenience store/gas station. A 3.7-acre parcel of vacant land in Springport made up the rest.

In its announcement Thursday, the nation said the BIA had agreed to put 101 acres into trust. It's not clear from the Cayuga Nation announcement where land that was not granted trust status is located, nor why it wasn't included in the agency's final decision.

In the final environmental assessment, released earlier in March, the BIA said one of the main issues local opponents of land-into-trust status have expressed — the loss of property tax revenue — is not significant.

According to figures taken from 2021 tax payments, local jurisdictions will lose about $64,000 in combined revenue from Cayuga Nation property tax payments. The biggest impact proportionally would be felt by the village of Union Springs, where the $8,330 in property taxes paid by the nation accounts for 3.15% of the total tax base. Both Cayuga County and the Union Springs Central School District would lose less than 1%.

"The tax revenue generated by the Nation’s properties is minimal when considered in the context of the total tax base," the final environmental assessment said.

The environmental assessment also said the Cayuga Nation is willing to provide support for the fire, emergency medical and police services that are needed at times on its trust lands.

"The Nation will explore cooperative agreements in regard to community service providers, including emergency services, to ensure that the Nation’s properties and patrons of its businesses are adequately protected."