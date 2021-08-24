Cayuga County women leaders praise Gov. Kathy Hochul, NY state's first female governor

Melina Carnicelli knows Gov. Kathy Hochul. She also knows what it's like to shatter a glass ceiling.

Hochul, a Democrat, was sworn in as New York's 57th governor on Tuesday. She also achieved a historic milestone: She is the first woman to serve as governor of the Empire State.

It's another feat for Hochul, who has served at every level of government, from the town board in Hamburg to the U.S. House of Representatives. She was in her second term as lieutenant governor when she became the state's top executive after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation.

There are nine women, including Hochul, serving as their states' governors. According to the Center for American Women and Politics, there have been 45 female governors in U.S. history. A majority of states (31) have been led by women executives.

Carnicelli, who was the first woman to be elected mayor of Auburn, knows Hochul from her work with the 1st Amendment, 1st Vote program for high school girls. Carnicelli said Hochul has been an advocate since it was a pilot program in 2017 and has addressed several groups of students.

Whenever Hochul speaks at the sessions, there is one word used by the students to describe the experience: "Remarkable," Carnicelli said.