Cayuga County women leaders praise Gov. Kathy Hochul, NY state's first female governor

Melina Carnicelli knows Gov. Kathy Hochul. She also knows what it's like to shatter a glass ceiling.
Hochul, a Democrat, was sworn in as New York's 57th governor on Tuesday. She also achieved a historic milestone: She is the first woman to serve as governor of the Empire State.
It's another feat for Hochul, who has served at every level of government, from the town board in Hamburg to the U.S. House of Representatives. She was in her second term as lieutenant governor when she became the state's top executive after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation.
There are nine women, including Hochul, serving as their states' governors. According to the Center for American Women and Politics, there have been 45 female governors in U.S. history. A majority of states (31) have been led by women executives.
Carnicelli, who was the first woman to be elected mayor of Auburn, knows Hochul from her work with the 1st Amendment, 1st Vote program for high school girls. Carnicelli said Hochul has been an advocate since it was a pilot program in 2017 and has addressed several groups of students.
Whenever Hochul speaks at the sessions, there is one word used by the students to describe the experience: "Remarkable," Carnicelli said.
She continued, "I find her remarkable. I find her serious about business and the well-being of everyone in this state. It really has been a privilege to get to know her."
Dia Carabajal, a former Auburn city councilor and school board member who now chairs the Cayuga County Democratic Committee, is also a Hochul admirer and recognizes the significance of the moment.
She recalled as a teen that girls weren't allowed to play baseball. But when she watched the "Bad News Bears," actress Tatum O'Neal played a pitcher on the team.
That example may involve a fictional element, but it showed Carabajal that women can hold positions that, historically, have been held by men.
With Hochul as governor, she thinks that will convey a similar message — that girls can grow up and lead a state.
"Just seeing someone in that position who is like you, who is a woman, it visually creates that pathway for young girls and young women," Carabajal said.
Hochul has plenty to tackle in her first days as governor, including a surge in COVID-19 cases, the start of school amid the pandemic, the distribution of rent relief aid and ongoing economic struggles. But she said achieving gender equity is a priority.
In her statewide address hours after being sworn in on Tuesday, Hochul said it is "our time to unleash the power of New York's women and to make sure that any barriers to success and opportunity are eradicated once and for all."
She revealed that one of her inspirations is Teddy Roosevelt's "The Man in the Arena" speech. In that address, Roosevelt refers to the man in the arena whose face is "marred by dust, sweat and blood."
"Today, for the first time in New York history, a woman will enter that arena as governor," Hochul said. "As I undertake the weighty responsibilities before me, know that I have the confidence, courage and the ability to lead New Yorkers forward — and to make New York's women proud."
