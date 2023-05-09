At the first meeting of the Cayuga County Women's Republican Club 100 years ago, the group's first president had a message for members.

Dr. Emily Hickman, a Wells College professor, told them to "do all in your power to make the club strong and powerful and thus present to the women in Cayuga County an opportunity to voice their opinions in all political matters."

A century later, a few of the club's active members believe it has lived up to Hickman's request.

The Cayuga County Women's Republican Club formed in the years after women won the right to vote. The group's history was documented by a few members, including Doris Jupin, Betty Mae Ross and Hoppy Smith, all of whom maintained photo albums and scrapbooks. Sue Dwyer, the longtime county clerk and a former club president, compiled the history for a speech she wrote in 2018 when the organization marked its 95th anniversary.

While the club is mainly a political group that holds fundraisers for GOP candidates and supports the party's causes, it has also functioned as a civic organization. It maintained the garden at Willard Chapel and engaged in various community service initiatives, including a mentoring program at the Harriet Tubman Residential Center in Sennett.

The organization plays an important role in the local Republican Party. Dwyer, who was a member of the club before she was the first woman elected to serve as county clerk, told The Citizen that she would not have run for the office if it wasn't for the group.

"They were behind me 100%," she said.

Paula Capocefalo, a past club president, said the group has handled important campaign tasks, from knocking on doors to phone banking and stuffing envelopes. Dwyer noted that every time a candidate runs in the state Supreme Court's 7th Judicial District, they seek the club's help.

The group's membership has fluctuated over the years but it now boasts 100 members.

"I think we're the organizers of the party," Dwyer said.

The club, as it did with Dwyer, supports and encourages women to run for public office. Cherl Heary, who is a club member and the first woman to serve as chair of the Cayuga County Republican Committee, said the group promotes women but also functions as an arm of the GOP. While they try to find women to run, they are willing to support men.

"We're a good group of forward-thinking women," Heary said. "Every woman that we have involved have been the same type of woman. We really want to make sure that we give other women that opportunity."

The club will celebrate its centennial with a luncheon beginning at noon Saturday, May 20, at Springside Inn in Fleming. The cost is $35. Anyone with questions should contact Dwyer at (315) 258-5603.