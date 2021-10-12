 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
POLITICS

Cayuga County Women's Republican Club to hold 'meet the candidates' brunch

The Cayuga County Women's Republican Club will hold its annual "meet the candidates" brunch this weekend. 

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16, at Springside Inn in Fleming. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and brunch will be served at 10 a.m. The cost is $25. 

Republican candidates for county, city of Auburn and town-level seats will be in attendance. Guests at the brunch can meet the candidates and discuss issues and concerns, according to a news release. 

The public is invited to attend, but only Republican candidates will publicly address the crowd. 

For more information about the brunch and to place a reservation, call Sue Dwyer at (315) 258-5603. Leave a message and your call will be returned. 

Checks should be made payable to the Cayuga County Women's Republican Club and mailed to: P.O. Box 1116, Auburn, NY 13021. 

GOP Elephant

The Republican Party logo

 GOP
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki blasts Texas order blocking vaccine mandates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News