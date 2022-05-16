Cayuga County would be kept whole — but not in a CNY congressional district

The court-appointed special master tasked with redrawing New York's congressional districts has decided that Cayuga County does not belong in a central New York district.

Dr. Jonathan Cervas, the special master, released his draft maps on Monday. If the maps are adopted, all of Cayuga County would be in the new 24th Congressional District. The district would stretch from parts of Erie County in the Buffalo area through the Finger Lakes region to all of Oswego and part of Jefferson counties.

There are some similarities between Cervas' proposed 24th district and the district drawn by state lawmakers. The state Legislature's congressional map included a district that stretched from Erie and Niagara counties through northern Cayuga County to Jefferson County. That district was widely panned because of its size — it would take more than four hours to drive from one end to the other.

With Cervas' proposal, there would still be a long commute — over three hours.

Before Cervas drew his maps, Auburn Mayor Michael Quill wrote a letter asking the special master to keep the city in one congressional district and to put it in a central New York district.

Cervas followed one of those recommendations — Auburn is not split in his map. But the city is not in a district with Onondaga County, despite the county line being about six miles away.

"The city of Auburn is strongly affiliated with the central New York region, both economically and socially," Quill said. "History has shown that the city's interests are served best when included within districts that align strongly with the central New York region, where the city of Syracuse acts as the nucleus. For a city of our size, interconnectivity is essential for effective governance and operations."

Under Cervas' draft maps, all of Onondaga County would be in the new 22nd district, along with Madison and Oneida counties.

Cervas has until Friday to submit his final maps. As long as state Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister signs off on the maps, they will be in place for the next decade.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.