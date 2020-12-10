Cayuga County's 2021 budget, with 1.9% tax increase, approved

Cayuga County legislators have finalized a 2021 spending plan.
In the Legislature's final meeting of the year, the $152.4 million budget was approved with four legislators voting against it and 11 in favor. One seat on the 15-member body is currently vacant.
The budget carries a 1.9% increase in the county property tax levy, well under the 5.7% cap for 2021 under the state law. Cayuga County was able to carry forward potential tax levy funds as a result of being under the cap in previous years.
The county's overall average tax rate will decrease by 2% to $8.08 per $1,000 of assessed property value due to an increase in the overall assessed value of property. If an individual property's assessment hasn't changed, the county tax bill could be slightly lower.
Voting against the total budget were Legislators Tucker Whitman, i-Sterling; Andrew Dennison, i-Cato; Benjamin Vitale, D-Montezuma; and Hans Pecher, C-Genoa.
Thursday's night vote came after legislators voted on three proposed amendments to the budget. An amendment introduced by Whitman called for $31,500 for libraries to be eliminated. Whitman said he supports the mission of local libraries, but believes that the county should not be a source of funding because libraries also get money through town, village or school district budgets, as well as from private donors.
Several legislators commented on the amendment, both for and against it.
"It's a small amount but it's important," Legislator Keith Batman, D-Scipio, said. "We are making a statement that we support literacy."
The amendment failed with Pecher and Dennison and Legislators Paul Pinckney, R-Aurelius, and Mike Didio, R-Auburn, all joining Tucker while the remaining members voted against it.
An amendment brought by Legislator Chris Petrus, R-Brutus, to add $53,000 for a Department of Motor Vehicles clerk position that was slated for elimination also was defeated. Petrus was joined by Dennison, Pecher and Legislator Timothy Lattimore, R-Auburn, but the majority was against adding the funds.
The Legislature did push through an amendment to add $32,500 to the budget for the Cayuga County Public Utility Service Agency budget, but it was basically a bookkeeping matter to keep the agency whole. CCPUSA had the same amount budgeted for 2020 but did not spend it.
Spending cuts in the budget include the elimination of nine full-time and two half-year positions, most of which would come from positions that are currently vacant. The plan also adds three full-time and one part-time position.
The budget also established a new leadership structure for 2021. The legislative chairperson, who will be chosen at the board's reorganizational meeting Jan. 5, will be day-to-day leader of county government with a salary of $60,000. That's double the standard salary for this position, which has been considered part-time with an appointed county administrator in charge of daily functions.
But after high turnover in the administrator position, the Legislature is exploring a new structure. For 2021, that will include two positions that are currently vacant but will be filled to work directly with the chairperson. An operations officer will be paid $75,000 yearly and an administrative assistant will make $55,000 annually.
Thursday night's vote concludes a legislative review process that began in early November when Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman, D-Owasco, presented her tentative budget proposal. The Legislature's Ways and Means Committee made revisions after a series of meetings, and the Legislature approved a proposed plan that was subject to a public hearing. No one from the public, however, commented at the hearing, which was held Tuesday.
Executive editor Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer
