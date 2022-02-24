Cayuga County's federal reps slam 'unconscionable' Russian invasion of Ukraine

Cayuga County's congressional delegation condemned the attack on Ukraine as Russian forces invaded the Eastern European country on Thursday.

The military action is targeting several areas within Ukraine, including Kyiv, its capital. It's believed that Russian forces are planning to topple the governor and install a pro-Russian leader.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin for the "unprovoked and immoral invasion of Ukraine."

"No one should fall for Putin's lies," he said. "This is a reckless war of choice, and the choice was made by Putin and Putin only. We stand with the people of Ukraine and our NATO allies and partners."

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, also of New York, used similar language. She described the invasion as "unnecessary and unjustified" and worries that it will lead to suffering for Ukrainians.

"The U.S. must lead the effort to hold Russia accountable," she said. "Together with our allies, the U.S. must impose crushing sanctions on Russia and strengthen the defenses of our NATO allies. The world must be united and resolute against this act of aggression."

President Joe Biden announced economic sanctions targeting Russian elites and banks. He also said that more U.S. military servicemembers would be sent to Europe to defend NATO allies on the continent.

U.S. Rep. John Katko joined his colleagues in panning the invasion — "an assault on democracy" and "a violation of international law," he said — and added that it shows Putin's "imperialistic ambitions."

Katko, the ranking Republican member on the House Homeland Security Committee, urged the U.S. to hold Putin accountable for the attack. He supports the economic sanctions against Russia, but he is concerned that they won't be enough to stop the invasion.

Another concern for Katko: cyber threats. He called for increased vigilance to protect against cyber attacks from Russia.

"As we've seen in recent years, Russia won't hesitate to engage in destructive cyberattacks," Katko said. "As ranking member on the Committee on Homeland Security, I am in regular contact with the Department of Homeland Security, and specifically the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, to ensure that Congress is providing any and all support necessary to protect against these threats."

