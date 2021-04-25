Cayuga County's next COVID-19 testing clinic scheduled

Cayuga County officials have scheduled another COVID-19 testing clinic for people who do not have symptoms of the virus.

The appointment-only rapid result clinic is set for noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, at Fingerlakes Mall 1579, Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

This clinic is only accessible through the exterior entrance on the backside of the mall between the movie theater entrance and the RV store. Access to the clinic from the inside of the mall will not be permitted.

There is no out-of-pocket cost for the tests, and they are open to residents and non-residents. People are asked to prepare to wait for up to 30 minutes for their results. Participants must wear face masks and observe social distancing.

Appointments for county testing are required and can be made by visiting cayugacounty.us/health, and clicking the button titled "COVID-19 vacinne clinics." Participants must include their legal name, email address, home address, phone number and insurance information. If the policy is under another person's name, the news release said, that's person's legal name and date of birth will be required. If someone doesn't have insurance, write "no insurance" in every required field.

The Cayuga County Emergency Services Office had been scheduling clinics at Emerson Park in Owasco, but now plans to hold them at the mall.

