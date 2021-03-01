Cayuga County's state reps back investigation into sexual harassment claims against Cuomo

After James rejected Cuomo's proposal Sunday afternoon, the governor conceded. He agreed to an official referral of the matter to James' office, which would allow the attorney general to oversee the inquiry. James said an outside law firm would handle the investigation.

The attorney general's office confirmed Monday that it received the referral from the governor.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Boylan, who was an aide to Cuomo from 2015 to 2018, said the governor gave her an unwanted kiss after a meeting with him in his New York City office. She also recounted a story in which Cuomo told passengers, including Boylan, on a state plane, "Let's play strip poker."

Bennett, who worked for the Cuomo administration as an executive assistant and health policy adviser until November, said she was harassed by the governor during a meeting with him at his Capitol office in Albany. She told the New York Times that Cuomo asked her personal questions and made comments about being open to relationships with women in their 20s.

Cuomo said in a statement that he "never made advances toward Ms. Bennett nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate."

After the story about Bennett's allegations, there were bipartisan calls for an investigation. Some lawmakers think Cuomo should resign.