Cayuga County's state reps back investigation into sexual harassment claims against Cuomo

After two former aides accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, members of Cayuga County's state legislative delegation support an investigation into the claims.
State Sen. Pam Helming, who represents part of Auburn and several towns in Cayuga County, issued a joint statement with four other female Republican senators calling Cuomo's alleged conduct "disturbing and completely unacceptable." In a separate solo statement, she praised the two former aides — Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett — for their courage.
"All women must be taken seriously and their voices must be heard," Helming, R-Canandaigua, said. "Sexual harassment anywhere, by anyone, must not be tolerated."
Helming, like other state lawmakers, wanted state Attorney General Letitia James to oversee the investigation into the claims. When the New York Times story broke Saturday detailing Bennett's accusations against the governor, Cuomo's office said Barbara Jones, a former federal judge, would conduct a review. But that was roundly dismissed by critics who said that the governor shouldn't select the person to investigate the matter.
Cuomo opted for a different approach on Sunday. He asked James and state Court of Appeals Chief Judge Janet DiFiore to jointly appoint an independent investigator. That was met with criticism, too, because Cuomo nominated DiFiore for the seat on the state's highest court and she was appointed by the governor to lead the Joint Commission on Public Ethics.
After James rejected Cuomo's proposal Sunday afternoon, the governor conceded. He agreed to an official referral of the matter to James' office, which would allow the attorney general to oversee the inquiry. James said an outside law firm would handle the investigation.
The attorney general's office confirmed Monday that it received the referral from the governor.
Boylan, who was an aide to Cuomo from 2015 to 2018, said the governor gave her an unwanted kiss after a meeting with him in his New York City office. She also recounted a story in which Cuomo told passengers, including Boylan, on a state plane, "Let's play strip poker."
Bennett, who worked for the Cuomo administration as an executive assistant and health policy adviser until November, said she was harassed by the governor during a meeting with him at his Capitol office in Albany. She told the New York Times that Cuomo asked her personal questions and made comments about being open to relationships with women in their 20s.
Cuomo said in a statement that he "never made advances toward Ms. Bennett nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate."
After the story about Bennett's allegations, there were bipartisan calls for an investigation. Some lawmakers think Cuomo should resign.
State Sen. Peter Oberacker, who represents the towns of Locke, Moravia, Niles, Owasco, Sempronius and Summerhill in Cayuga County, believes that Cuomo should not only face an investigation into his conduct but that he should lose his emergency powers to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Every allegation of sexual misconduct must be taken seriously," he said. "Those were the governor's own words when a sitting senator faced similar charges in 2018. Now an independent, unobstructed investigation looking into claims against the governor must commence immediately."
State Sen. John Mannion, a Democrat who represents most of Auburn and the towns of Brutus, Cato, Ira and Sennett in Cayuga County, said the allegations against Cuomo are "deeply troubling."
"An investigation that is far and independent should commence immediately," he said.
