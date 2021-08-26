Cayuga County's state reps give mixed reviews of Benjamin, Hochul's LG pick

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"New York state government has to work, and Governor Kathy Hochul, I will do everything I can to help you and make sure that we deliver for the state of New York," Benjamin said.

Republicans panned Hochul's decision to appoint Benjamin as lieutenant governor. The critics include state Sen. Peter Oberacker, an Otsego County Republican.

Oberacker highlighted his differences with Benjamin on criminal justice issues. But he expressed willingness to work with the incoming lieutenant governor.

"While I disagree with his stance on these and other policies, I stand ready to educate Senator Benjamin about issues important to constituents of the 51st Senate District in hopes we can find some common ground," he said.

Benjamin acknowledged he has "very big shoes to fill" as lieutenant governor. Until Tuesday, the position was held by Hochul, who was former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's running mate. Hochul spent most of her time on the road and visited New York's 62 counties every year.

After Cuomo announced his resignation, Hochul revealed that she did not have a close relationship with the governor. She wants a different working relationship with her lieutenant governor.

Hochul called Benjamin her "partner" — someone, she said, "will be out there championing our policies and our administration's agenda in every corner of the state."

