Cayuga County's state reps give mixed reviews of Benjamin, Hochul's LG pick

Gov. Kathy Hochul's pick for lieutenant governor received mixed reviews from a pair of Cayuga County state senators.
Hochul, a Democrat, will appoint state Sen. Brian Benjamin to serve as lieutenant governor. Benjamin, a Harlem Democrat, won't be sworn in until after Labor Day. The timing will allow her to call a special election on Election Day to fill the vacant state Senate seat.
State Sen. John Mannion, a freshman legislator who has worked with Benjamin in the Democratic conference, praised his colleague.
"Brian Benjamin is smart, dedicated, and cares deeply about the same things I do — good schools, good health care, strong communities and a vibrant economy," said Mannion, a Geddes Democrat.
He continued, "During our service together in the Senate, Senator Benjamin always listened to all sides of an issue before determining the best path forward. I am confident that he has the correct temperament for the job and is prepared to assume the duties and responsibilities of his office on day one. I'm looking forward to hosting Lieutenant Governor Benjamin in the 50th Senate District in the very near future."
Benjamin, 44, was elected to the state Senate in 2017. He has been a proponent of criminal justice reforms, such as ending cash bail. At a joint event with Hochul in Harlem on Thursday, he offered a preview of the issue he wants to work on as a statewide leader — gun violence, homelessness, affordable housing, and COVID-19.
"New York state government has to work, and Governor Kathy Hochul, I will do everything I can to help you and make sure that we deliver for the state of New York," Benjamin said.
Republicans panned Hochul's decision to appoint Benjamin as lieutenant governor. The critics include state Sen. Peter Oberacker, an Otsego County Republican.
Oberacker highlighted his differences with Benjamin on criminal justice issues. But he expressed willingness to work with the incoming lieutenant governor.
"While I disagree with his stance on these and other policies, I stand ready to educate Senator Benjamin about issues important to constituents of the 51st Senate District in hopes we can find some common ground," he said.
Benjamin acknowledged he has "very big shoes to fill" as lieutenant governor. Until Tuesday, the position was held by Hochul, who was former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's running mate. Hochul spent most of her time on the road and visited New York's 62 counties every year.
After Cuomo announced his resignation, Hochul revealed that she did not have a close relationship with the governor. She wants a different working relationship with her lieutenant governor.
Hochul called Benjamin her "partner" — someone, she said, "will be out there championing our policies and our administration's agenda in every corner of the state."
