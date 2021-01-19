Cayuga County's state reps react to Cuomo's NY budget proposal

"New Yorkers have a right to know where he plans to make these cuts to help close the gap in the deficit. We need to come up with a realistic backup plan should we not get the full aid that will best help New York's financial situation get back on track."

Assemblyman John Lemondes, who represents the city of Auburn and several towns in central and southern Cayuga County, questioned the lack of details in Cuomo's presentation about how to address New York's structural financial problems.

One change Lemondes, R-LaFayette, is advocating for is the repeal of the Scaffold Law, which levies an absolute liability penalty against companies when employees suffer gravity-related injuries. New York is the only state that has such a penalty.

Lemondes has previously said that the law contributes to the high costs of doing business in New York.

"We need to try to work on that," he said. "I'm personally going to try to work with the Democratic representatives to solve this problem."