Cayuga County's state reps react to Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin's arrest, resignation

State Sen. John Mannion offered a blunt assessment in the hours after Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin was arrested on federal charges and resigned from office.

"It's not just that it's an elected official," said Mannion, a Geddes Democrat who represents most of Auburn and a portion of Cayuga County. "We're talking about elections. We're talking about public dollars. When it comes to those things, people should be able to trust the process and the individuals involved. This does not look good ... It's not a good day for New York state."

Benjamin, a Democrat, surrendered on Tuesday and has been charged with bribery, conspiracy, falsifying records and fraud for his alleged role in a campaign finance scheme. While he was a state senator, he is accused of attempting to get a state grant for a developer in exchange for campaign contributions.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, who appointed Benjamin as lieutenant governor when she succeeded former Gov. Andrew Cuomo following his resignation, said she accepted Benjamin's resignation.

"While the legal process plays out, it is clear to both of us that he cannot continue to serve as lieutenant governor," Hochul said. "New Yorkers deserve absolute confidence in their government, and I will continue working every day to deliver for them."

Before Benjamin's resignation, there were bipartisan calls for him to step down. State Sen. Pam Helming, a Canandaigua Republican who represents several Cayuga County towns and part of Auburn, said in a statement that she was disappointed to learn of Benjamin's arrest.

Helming, who spoke before Benjamin resigned, joined other senators who said the now-former lieutenant governor should not preside over the Senate. One of the lieutenant governor's duties is to, occasionally, preside over the chamber.

"As elected officials, many of us work hard to do the right things for our constituents, as we've been entrusted to do, yet there are individuals like our lieutenant governor who seem to feel they are exempt from the rules," Helming said.

State Sen. Peter Oberacker, who represents towns in southern Cayuga County, was among those who thought Benjamin should step down. He said the charges, if true, "represent a severe violation of the public's trust."

Oberacker, R-Schenevus, added, "Anyone who uses their elected office for personal gain, rather than working for the people, must be held fully accountable. I have already expressed frustration with the lack of transparency exhibited by Governor Hochul and her administration and this arrest leads to even greater concerns."

The political ramifications of Benjamin's arrest and resignation are significant. Because Benjamin was designated by New York Democrats in February, there is no declination process for him to remove his name from the June 28 primary ballot. Now, the only way for his name to be removed from the ballot is if he dies, moves out of state, or is nominated for another office.

Hochul, who is seeking a full term as governor this year, faced criticism from Republicans who used Benjamin's arrest to question her judgment.

Assemblyman John Lemondes, who represents Auburn and southern Cayuga County, noted that Hochul defended Benjamin last week. Days later, he surrendered to federal authorities.

"New York has thus far been let down by this administration and this one-party rule, and it has to come to an end," Lemondes, R-LaFayette, said.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

