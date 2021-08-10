Cayuga County's state reps ready for 'new beginning' as Cuomo resigns

Cayuga County's state legislative delegation is eager to focus on other matters — the economy, COVID-19, public safety, to name a few — now that Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced his resignation.

Cuomo said Tuesday that he will resign in 14 days, effective Aug. 24. His resignation follows an investigation overseen by state Attorney General Letitia James that found he sexually harassed 11 women, including aides and a New York state trooper.

The state Assembly is moving forward with its impeachment inquiry as Cuomo seemed to be willing to fight the probe. His outside attorney, Rita Glavin, has made multiple television appearances panning James' investigation. For 45 minutes Tuesday morning, she made her case again prior to Cuomo's remarks.

But Cuomo acknowledged that it would be a lengthy fight — he said it would "generate months of political and legal controversy." Regarding the Assembly's impeachment probe, he said that's time and money "government should spend managing COVID, guarding against the Delta variant, reopening upstate, fighting gun violence and saving New York City."