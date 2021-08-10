Cayuga County's state reps ready for 'new beginning' as Cuomo resigns

Cayuga County's state legislative delegation is eager to focus on other matters — the economy, COVID-19, public safety, to name a few — now that Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced his resignation.
Cuomo said Tuesday that he will resign in 14 days, effective Aug. 24. His resignation follows an investigation overseen by state Attorney General Letitia James that found he sexually harassed 11 women, including aides and a New York state trooper.
The state Assembly is moving forward with its impeachment inquiry as Cuomo seemed to be willing to fight the probe. His outside attorney, Rita Glavin, has made multiple television appearances panning James' investigation. For 45 minutes Tuesday morning, she made her case again prior to Cuomo's remarks.
But Cuomo acknowledged that it would be a lengthy fight — he said it would "generate months of political and legal controversy." Regarding the Assembly's impeachment probe, he said that's time and money "government should spend managing COVID, guarding against the Delta variant, reopening upstate, fighting gun violence and saving New York City."
"New York tough means New York loving, and I love New York and I love you," Cuomo said. "And everything I have ever done has been motivated by that love. And I would never want to be unhelpful in any way. And I think that given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing."
State Sen. Peter Oberacker, an Otsego County Republican who represents a portion of southern Cayuga County, released a statement calling Cuomo's resignation an opportunity for "a new beginning in New York state."
But Oberacker also hopes Cuomo's departure doesn't end other investigations into his administration's actions, including its handling of data on COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.
"The brave women who stepped forward to tell their stories deserve justice, along with those who lost their lives needlessly due to the governor's irresponsible COVID nursing home directive," he said.
State Sen. Pam Helming, who represents part of Auburn and several towns in Cayuga County, agrees. She expressed gratitude to the women who came forward to share their stories and also seeks justice for the nursing home residents who died of COVID-19.
But she also praised Cuomo's successor, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. Hochul, who is in her second term as lieutenant governor, will become the first female governor in New York state history when she is sworn in later this month.
"(Hochul) has dedicated her career to public service," Helming, R-Canandaigua, said. "She and I have worked together on a number of projects important to the 54th district. She has visited our district many times over the years, and as recently as two weeks ago. I am confident that Governor Hochul will help us move forward, together, as a state."
Assembly members John Lemondes and Brian Manktelow also want Cuomo to be held accountable, even after his resignation. Manktelow, R-Lyons, added that he is looking forward to a "positive bipartisan relationship" with Hochul once she becomes governor.
State Sen. John Mannion, the delegation's lone Democrat, shares the position of his colleagues that investigations into wrongdoing must continue. He thinks that Cuomo's decision to resign was the right one — a call, he says, was necessary because of "his failure to do the right thing so many times before."
Mannion is ready to work with Hochul. He told The Citizen on Tuesday that he has a good working relationship with the incoming governor.
"It will be an honor working with the first woman to lead New York as governor," he said in a statement. "As a Syracuse University alumna, I know that she shares my love for central New York; and throughout her career, she has shown herself to be a tenacious and thoughtful advocate for the unique issues we face."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.