Cayuga County's state reps think Cuomo should resign or be impeached

For state Sen. Peter Oberacker, resignation and impeachment aren't enough.

James found that Cuomo violated federal and state laws in the course of his conduct and his office's actions. While the attorney general did not make any referrals for prosecution, the report and evidence are available for prosecutors if they wish to pursue charges against the governor.

Oberacker, R-Schenevus, does think the Assembly needs to immediately impeach Cuomo. But he believes the governor should face criminal charges.

"The governor said wait for the independent investigation from the attorney general, we now have that report and it is sickening to read," Oberacker said. "The heinous acts committed by the governor are unconscionable — he clearly violated the public trust, and moreover, he treated a number of women in a disgusting, unlawful manner. I commend those who courageously stood up to this predator and praise them for their bravery."

There is a bipartisan chorus of federal, state and local elected officials calling for Cuomo's resignation. New York's U.S. senators, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, think Cuomo should step down.

President Joe Biden added his name to the list on Tuesday. When asked about the findings of the investigation, Biden said Cuomo should resign.

