Cayuga County's state reps think Cuomo should resign or be impeached

Five state legislators representing Cayuga County agree that Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign after a report released by state Attorney General Letitia James found Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women, retaliated against at least one woman and that his office fostered a toxic work environment.
Cuomo, who is facing numerous calls for his resignation, once again denied any inappropriate touching or sexual advances. He disputed facts outlined in James' report, which is the product of a five-month investigation led by two independent attorneys, Anne Clark and Joon Kim.
State Sen. John Mannion on Tuesday reiterated his position that Cuomo should resign. But he also thinks that the state Assembly should move quickly and advance its impeachment proceedings against the governor.
"These allegations came up a long time ago," Mannion, D-Geddes, told The Citizen. "There's many people that have been critical of the length of time that investigations have taken. I do believe that is absolutely necessary."
Mannion and other lawmakers who want the impeachment investigation expedited may get their wish. After a conference meeting on Tuesday, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said it is "abundantly clear to me that the governor has lost the confidence of the Assembly Democratic majority and that he can no longer remain in office."
Heastie added that once the Assembly receives documents and evidence from James' office, "we will move expeditiously and look to conclude our impeachment investigation as quickly as possible."
Other members of Cayuga County's state legislative delegation joined Mannion in either renewing calls for Cuomo's resignation or urging the Assembly to move forward with impeachment proceedings. Assemblyman Brian Manktelow believes Cuomo should step down. If he doesn't, he hopes the Assembly will impeach Cuomo.
"It is time for the people of New York to have a governor who leads efficiently, has the best interests of New York in mind and actually respects the people they represent," Manktelow, R-Lyons, said.
Assemblyman John Lemondes, a LaFayette Republican, echoed that sentiment. He said, "Following the results of the independent, non-partisan investigation, I am reigniting my calls for the governor to step down from office. If he refuses, the state Legislature must work swiftly to hold him accountable and remove him from office via impeachment."
State Sen. Pam Helming doesn't want to wait to see if Cuomo resigns. She thinks the Assembly and Senate should return to session immediately "so that we can act on impeachment and begin to restore trust and confidence in state government."
"This is not a Democrat or Republican issue," said Helming, a Canandaigua Republican. "It's a choice between right and wrong."
For state Sen. Peter Oberacker, resignation and impeachment aren't enough.
James found that Cuomo violated federal and state laws in the course of his conduct and his office's actions. While the attorney general did not make any referrals for prosecution, the report and evidence are available for prosecutors if they wish to pursue charges against the governor.
Oberacker, R-Schenevus, does think the Assembly needs to immediately impeach Cuomo. But he believes the governor should face criminal charges.
"The governor said wait for the independent investigation from the attorney general, we now have that report and it is sickening to read," Oberacker said. "The heinous acts committed by the governor are unconscionable — he clearly violated the public trust, and moreover, he treated a number of women in a disgusting, unlawful manner. I commend those who courageously stood up to this predator and praise them for their bravery."
There is a bipartisan chorus of federal, state and local elected officials calling for Cuomo's resignation. New York's U.S. senators, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, think Cuomo should step down.
President Joe Biden added his name to the list on Tuesday. When asked about the findings of the investigation, Biden said Cuomo should resign.
