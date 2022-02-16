Cayuga County's state reps, who are also farmers, blast 'deadly' overtime plan

For two of Cayuga County's state representatives, a wage board's recommendation to lower the overtime threshold for farmworkers hit close to home.

Assemblyman John Lemondes operates a sheep farm in the town of LaFayette, Onondaga County, while Assemblyman Brian Manktelow has a crop farm in the town of Lyons, Wayne County.

Lemondes and Manktelow joined their Assembly Republican colleagues to urge Gov. Kathy Hochul to reject the proposal to lower the overtime threshold for farmworkers from 60 to 40 hours.

The three-member wage board issued its recommendation in January calling for the overtime standard to be lowered over a 10-year period. The state labor commissioner, Roberta Reardon, will review the board's decision and make a final determination.

State legislators, farmers and advocates have panned the wage board's recommendation and argued that it ignores studies showing the lower overtime threshold will have an adverse effect on farms. Some farmers have said they will be forced to either cease operations or move out of state.

Supporters of the change say it would give farmworkers the same overtime rules as workers in other industries.

Lemondes thinks that the push to lower the overtime standard is an example of how New York undervalues its farms.

"The overtime threshold must be reset for the sake of those operating our farms," he said. "Otherwise, our producers may flee the state in droves."

Manktelow had a stronger critique of the proposal, which he described as "deadly."

"Mother Nature doesn't care about a 60-hour work week," he said. "We farm when we can farm and we work when we can work. No farmer wants this change, and most farmworkers don't want this change. It's foolhardy, dangerous and would devastate family farms that are already struggling. Misguided downstate legislators simply cannot be allowed to destabilize the biggest industry in the state. The adage holds true — no farms, no food."

The wage board's decision was not unanimous. Two of the members — Denis Hughes, former president of the New York State AFL-CIO, and Brenda McDuffie, former president of the Buffalo Urban League — voted for the recommendation. But the third member, New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher, was the lone holdout.

Jeff Williams, the farm bureau's public policy director, noted that most of the testimony at the wage board's hearings supported keeping the overtime threshold at 60 hours.

"We heard testimony how a 40-hour week would negatively impact the futures of our family farms, farmworker livelihoods and New York's food system," he said. "Any change must be carefully thought through and be contingent on budget funding that would entirely offset the expected increase in labor costs."

