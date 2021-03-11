Cayuga County's state senators agree: Cuomo should resign as NY governor

The three state senators representing Cayuga County have reached the conclusion that Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct.
State Sens. Pam Helming, John Mannion and Peter Oberacker said late Wednesday or Thursday that Cuomo should step down. Their statements follow an Albany Times Union story detailing the latest allegations against the governor.
According to the Times Union, a woman employed as an aide to Cuomo is accusing him of reaching under her blouse and groping her at the Executive Mansion late last year. The aide said that the governor requested her assistance with his phone, which is why she went to the mansion.
It is the sixth allegation of sexual harassment or misconduct against Cuomo, most of which involve either current or former aides. The governor has denied the accusations.
But with the increasing number of allegations, state lawmakers believe Cuomo can no longer serve as governor. Helming, R-Canandaigua, and Oberacker, R-Schenevus, joined other Senate Republicans in issuing a joint statement calling for Cuomo's resignation.
In her own statement, Helming said Cuomo has "shattered the public's trust."
"The governor and his administration intentionally misled the public on the number of nursing home residents who died from COVID," she continued. "The governor faces multiple serious allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct. It is important that these federal and state investigations proceed and the reports be made public."
Oberacker thinks Cuomo should resign. If he doesn't step down, he supports beginning impeachment proceedings that could result in the governor's removal from office.
"The next time Andrew Cuomo holds one of his press conference performances, to issue more disrespectful, blanket denials, he should be on his own without the New York State seal in front of him," Oberacker said. "Our state, and the women who have come forward, should not be disgraced any further."
Cuomo is also facing pressure from within his own party. Mannion, D-Geddes, is among the Democratic state senators calling on the governor to resign.
Mannion, like his Republican colleagues, also criticized Cuomo's handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes. The administration has faced criticism for an advisory that allowed COVID-positive patients to be sent to nursing homes and withholding the true number of nursing home residents who died of COVID-19.
Regarding the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo, Mannion said the women who came forward "established a credible pattern of abhorrent and possibly criminal behavior" by the governor.
"These issues rise above the level of partisan politics or ideological fights — maintaining the public's trust in government requires those of us in elected office to hold ourselves to a higher standard of conduct," Mannion said. "The governor has clearly failed to meet that standard."
Cayuga County's state assemblymen agree that Cuomo should resign. Assemblyman John Lemondes, a LaFayette Republican, said the conduct is a distraction for the state Legislature during the budget process. If the governor doesn't resign, he said the Assembly must impeach him.
Assemblyman Brian Manktelow hopes impeachment proceedings won't be necessary.
"If any of this stuff is true, he does need to resign," Manktelow, R-Lyons, said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.