Cayuga County's state senators agree: Cuomo should resign as NY governor

The three state senators representing Cayuga County have reached the conclusion that Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct.

State Sens. Pam Helming, John Mannion and Peter Oberacker said late Wednesday or Thursday that Cuomo should step down. Their statements follow an Albany Times Union story detailing the latest allegations against the governor.

According to the Times Union, a woman employed as an aide to Cuomo is accusing him of reaching under her blouse and groping her at the Executive Mansion late last year. The aide said that the governor requested her assistance with his phone, which is why she went to the mansion.

It is the sixth allegation of sexual harassment or misconduct against Cuomo, most of which involve either current or former aides. The governor has denied the accusations.

But with the increasing number of allegations, state lawmakers believe Cuomo can no longer serve as governor. Helming, R-Canandaigua, and Oberacker, R-Schenevus, joined other Senate Republicans in issuing a joint statement calling for Cuomo's resignation.

In her own statement, Helming said Cuomo has "shattered the public's trust."